Ecore Secures Strategic Investment from General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero Fund to Accelerate Circularity and Net-Zero Initiatives

LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecore International, a global leader in circularity, transforming reclaimed rubber materials into innovative, high-performance products that drive sustainability and reduce environmental impact, today announced it has received a minority growth investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor, through the firm’s BeyondNetZero climate growth fund. Ecore will leverage this capital and strategic partnership to support continued organic and inorganic growth initiatives, strengthen core operational and technology infrastructure, and accelerate the execution of its industry-leading circularity and net-zero strategies.

For more than 150 years, Ecore has built a pioneering circular business model that transforms used tires into rubber surfacing and flooring applications. Through its hallmark TRUcircularity program, Ecore then reclaims its own products and re-purposes them back into surfacing applications, creating a continuous cycle of rubber usage, thereby preventing rubber waste from entering landfills.

A leader in rubber circularity, Ecore reclaims more than 430 million pounds of waste rubber, avoids 9.5 million pounds of CO 2 emissions annually and operates UL-certified zero waste plants. Ecore boasts more than 1,500 different products in its portfolio, including high-performance flooring with Floorscore certifications and EPDs, IPEMA-certified pour-in-place playgrounds, and athletic tracks and fields. Ecore was recently honored as a finalist in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 2024 Citizens Awards for The Best Sustainability Program, recognizing its long-standing commitment to sustainability and its pursuit of a planet free from rubber waste.

“ We’re excited to partner with General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero to further scale our vision of a circular economy for rubber materials,” said Art Dodge, CEO and Chairman of Ecore. “ This investment will allow us to expand our reach, enhance our technology and drive innovation, all while keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills and reducing our environmental footprint. At Ecore, sustainability isn’t just a goal, it’s a core value driving every aspect of our business as we strive to deliver a positive impact on both the environment and the communities we serve.”

Ecore’s full-circle vision creates innovative partnerships in the marketplace, offering customers products that go beyond performance, health and safety, into wellness and global impact. Ecore is positioned as a leader in the growing market for sustainable waste management solutions, driven by rising waste tire supply due to increased vehicle production and greater tire wear from electric vehicles. Recent acquisitions, including Ameritread and 360 Tire Recycling Group, have strengthened Ecore's access to recycled materials and advanced technology, allowing the company to expand its global reach to more than 75 countries.

Michael Bevan, Managing Director at General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero, added, “ Traditionally, end-of-life commercial tires and rubber materials were lost to landfills, but Ecore now upcycles over 140,000 tons of this waste into transformed products. Ecore is operating at the forefront of the recycled rubber product industry and has developed an innovative portfolio for a variety of end markets, while decreasing demand for virgin materials and delivering impact. We believe Ecore’s circularity model is supported by long-term tailwinds towards sustainability-forward solutions, and we look forward to our partnership with Art and the team.”

As part of the transaction, Michael Bevan and Wilson Bowen, Principal at General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero, will join Ecore’s Board of Directors.

About Ecore

Ecore is a transformational rubber circularity company. Built on a legacy that began in 1871, we are leading our industry’s circular economy founded on the magic of rubber - a material with a proven past and the potential to reinvent the future. Like rubber itself, we are constantly flexing and finding new challenges to solve, new performance properties to engineer and new uses for this infinitely reusable material. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Ecore serves customers in more than 75 countries, designing innovative technologies and solutions for many industries, including rubber reclamation services, rubber materials, commercial and performance flooring, play surfacing, industrial components, transportation, and agricultural products. Ecore brands include Ecore Athletic, ECOsurfaces, Centaur, QT Sound Insulation, A-Turf, Surface America, SpectraTurf, Ecore Industrial, Ecore Reclamation, Ecore Materials, itsTRU® Technology, and TRUcircularity™. Learn more at www.ecoreintl.com.

About General Atlantic and BeyondNetZero

General Atlantic is a leading global growth investor with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 520 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be the dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. BeyondNetZero is the climate growth equity fund of General Atlantic that invests in growth companies delivering innovative climate solutions that have the potential to meet and exceed net-zero emissions targets, with a focus on decarbonization, energy efficiency, resource conservation and emissions management. General Atlantic manages approximately $97 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of October 1, 2024 (based on valuations as of June 30, 2024), with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.