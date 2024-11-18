RheaVita Announces Strategic Partnership With IMA Life, Part of the IMA Group, to Drive Further Technological Development and Commercial Growth

GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RheaVita, a pioneer in controlled, continuous freeze-drying technology for biopharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with IMA Life, one of the three pharma divisions of IMA Group and global leader in advanced, aseptic pharmaceutical process and production solutions. This partnership includes both a financial investment in RheaVita by IMA Life and ongoing support to expand the development and commercialization of RheaVita’s cutting-edge technology for the global market.

“Our partnership with IMA Life represents a major opportunity to accelerate our technology and expand its market reach,” said Prof. Dr. Thomas De Beer, CEO and co-founder of RheaVita. “Collaborating with an industry leader like IMA Life in aseptic pharmaceutical production technology not only strengthens our development and equipment manufacturing capabilities but also provides confidence to our end-users with respect to the robustness and reliability of our solutions. With IMA Life’s extensive expertise and global footprint, we’re well-positioned to bring our continuous freeze-drying solution to biopharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide, providing a fast, flexible, and reliable alternative to conventional batch freeze-drying.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in RheaVita’s mission to transform biopharmaceutical freeze-drying processes with a continuous approach. RheaVita’s patented technology integrates all traditional freeze-drying steps into a single continuous and controlled production line, delivering faster process development, enhanced flexibility, and consistent guaranteed product quality at the single vial level. This innovative solution meets the specific needs of biopharmaceutical production, particularly for high-value, low-volume products such as gene and RNA therapies, monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, vaccines, and precision medicines for rare diseases.

Michele Arduini, Managing Director at IMA Life, said: “RheaVita’s continuous freeze-drying technology is a future-proof solution for the flexible and extremely well-controlled production of increasingly complex biopharmaceutical drugs. We anticipate a growing need for low-volume, high-value production, and RheaVita’s technology is ideally suited for this demand. Each unit produced with RheaVita’s system is subject to rigorous, individual product quality control, ensuring that every single dose meets the highest standards. This level of control makes the RheaVita solution an invaluable asset for biopharmaceutical companies looking to guarantee consistent product quality in the most efficient way possible.”

IMA Life’s commitment to technological innovation and excellence aligns closely with RheaVita’s objectives, and the two companies are focused on driving impactful advancements in the freeze-drying market. This partnership aligns with IMA Life’s mission to support innovative technologies that enhance production efficiency and ensure consistent quality in life-saving therapies. The common aim is to create new standards in freeze-drying to benefit the global pharmaceutical industry and patients worldwide.

About IMA Life

IMA Life, part of the IMA Group, is a leading provider of advanced freeze-drying and aseptic processing solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. The company’s comprehensive range of products and services supports pharmaceutical companies in achieving high-quality, efficient, and reliable manufacturing processes on a global scale. With decades of expertise, IMA Life remains at the forefront of innovation in pharmaceutical production, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

For more information, please visit: https://ima.it/pharma/brands/ima-life/.

About RheaVita

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Ghent University, RheaVita is dedicated to transforming the freeze-drying process in biopharmaceutical production. The company’s continuous freeze-drying technology addresses the challenges of traditional methods by integrating all process steps into one streamlined, efficient system. RheaVita’s technology enables rapid product and process development, flexible production capabilities, and superior product quality, making it ideally suited to produce precision medicines and other high-value therapies. With strong partnerships, RheaVita is committed to scaling its innovative technology for the global pharmaceutical industry.

For more information, please visit: www.rheavita.com.