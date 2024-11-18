BondCliQ Announces Integration of Its U.S. Corporate Bond Pre-Trade Data Into BlackRock’s Aladdin® Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BondCliQ Inc., creator and operator of the first and only consolidated quote system for U.S. corporate bonds, announces today a partnership with BlackRock’s Aladdin® platform to deliver real-time, consolidated institutional pricing data to their client community.

Through this partnership, Aladdin users will receive direct access via the Aladdin® platform to licensed and attributed quotation data from over 40 contributing dealers across the investment grade and high yield corporate bond universe. With BondCliQ, buy- and sell-side institutions can leverage an easy-to-use pricing data set to improve key functions like monitoring liquidity conditions, dealer selection, measuring transaction costs, and reporting.

“ Direct distribution of BondCliQ’s consolidated and attributed dealer pricing to BlackRock’s Aladdin client community helps to eliminate fragmentation and information asymmetry. The pricing data is more reliable for buy-side institutions because both buy-side and sell-side institutions have access to an identical data set,” said Chris White, CEO of BondCliQ. “ We look forward to working with BlackRock’s Aladdin and our contributing dealers to improve the quality and availability of U.S. corporate bond pricing data.”

About BondCliQ

BondCliQ Inc., New York, NY, is the creator and operator of the first central market system for the corporate bond market, organizing institutional pre-trade quotes to allow market makers to become more active liquidity providers for buy-side clients. For more information, please visit www.BondCliQ.com.