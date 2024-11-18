DigitalOwl Announces Strategic Collaboration with ExamOne to Improve Record Retrieval and Analysis

By combining ExamOne’s expertise in records retrieval with DigitalOwl’s advanced AI-driven analysis capabilities, clients can expect an enhanced overall workflow, reduced processing times, and improved accuracy of medical record evaluations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalOwl, a provider of advanced AI solutions for the life insurance and legal industries, has announced a collaboration with ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics company.

The relationship aims to enhance the services offered to both companies' clients in the United States by improving the efficiency and accuracy of record retrieval and analysis through DigitalOwl’s View product. It will also enable clients to benefit from streamlined processes, delivering faster and more precise results.

Leveraging proprietary Generative AI technology, DigitalOwl empowers insurance and legal professionals to swiftly and accurately review medical records, reducing the time spent on manual reviews by up to 70%. This advanced solution can help enhance resource allocation, boost efficiency, and increase capacity for professionals in the insurance and legal sectors.

ExamOne is a leading provider of risk assessment solutions for the life insurance industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to streamline the underwriting process. With a robust network of paramedical examiners and advanced data analytics tools, ExamOne delivers precise and timely insights that empower insurance companies to make informed decisions with confidence.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized service, ExamOne helps enhance the applicant experience while providing insurers with the critical health and lifestyle information needed to accurately assess risk. From laboratory testing and medical records retrieval to tele-interviewing and digital solutions, ExamOne is committed to supporting the life insurance industry in achieving efficient, reliable, and customer-centric underwriting outcomes.

With a deep understanding of the industry’s needs and a commitment to innovation, ExamOne remains a trusted source for life insurers looking to optimize their underwriting processes and improve the speed and accuracy of policy issuance. Through state-of-the-art solutions, they focus on empowering underwriters to achieve maximum efficiency, ensuring faster and more accurate decision-making.

“I’m excited to announce our new relationship with ExamOne, marking a significant leap forward in delivering efficient and accurate solutions that will make our clients' jobs easier,” said Yuval Man, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOwl.

This collaboration will strategically align with both companies’ goals of making the medical record retrieval process smoother, more efficient, and ultimately more user-friendly for professionals in the insurance and legal industries. By combining ExamOne’s expertise in records retrieval with DigitalOwl’s advanced AI-driven analysis capabilities, clients can expect an enhanced overall workflow, reduced processing times, and improved accuracy of medical record evaluations.

