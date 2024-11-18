e.l.f. Cosmetics is Causing an e.l.f.ing Racket at the Billie Jean King Cup

MALAGA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. (NYSE: ELF) is causing an e.l.f.ing racket for the first time at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals by Gainbridge (BJKC), the women’s world cup of tennis, democratizing access to the best of beauty and to women’s sports for every eye, lip and face.

As the exclusive skin and cosmetic partner, e.l.f. will co-host the first semifinal match tonight where Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty, will participate in the coin toss to start the match. The BJKC features 12 national teams competing over six days; the remaining countries include Great Britain, Italy, Poland and Slovakia.

As part of a long-standing partnership with Billie Jean King Enterprises and a joint commitment to inclusivity, fans will watch a video of Billie Jean King “Serving Facts!” as part of e.l.f.’s "Change the Board Game" initiative, calling on businesses to increase diversity on corporate boards.

The Women’s Sports Foundation reports that 94% of women in the C-suite are former athletes, with 52% of them having played at the collegiate level.

"Billie Jean King is the GOAT – as an athlete and as a human. She has been championing equality for over 50 years and inspires us to challenge the status quo. Girls have 1.3 fewer opportunities to play high school sports than boys – yet more than three-fourths of working women feel that participating in sports helped their self-image. At e.l.f., we found a kindred spirit in Billie Jean King and stand alongside her to lead the conversation for equality in women’s sports and beyond,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty.

“We are committed to using our platform to champion the underdogs and create a space to amplify their voices and unlock their full potential. And we’re going to have a lot of e.l.f.ing fun doing it,” she added.

“Cause an e.l.f.ing racket” is not only a call to action but also an engaging interactive fan experience, featuring the Sit & Spritz Makeup Bar, “The Power of Billie Jean King” storytelling wall and the Power Pose photo moment.

The inaugural Power of Women’s Sports Summit will be held during the BJKC on November 20. Co-hosted by Billie Jean King Enterprises and e.l.f., over 100 influential changemakers in sports, business and entertainment will be in attendance who are investing in women’s sports as a strategic marketplace. Marchisotto and CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour will discuss how e.l.f. leverages its platform to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Other speakers include Billie Jean King and Global Education Activist Malala Yousafzai, with CNN as the official media partner.

“It’s valuable to have a partner like e.l.f. whose commitment to uplifting and empowering women aligns so naturally with our mission,” said Ilana Kloss, Board Chair, Billie Jean King Cup Limited. “We deeply appreciate their support of the inaugural Power of Women’s Sports Summit and the Billie Jean King Cup. Together, we’re amplifying the voices of women worldwide and celebrating their achievements.”

“We are very happy to have e.l.f. Beauty partnering with the Billie Jean King Cup. e.l.f. has been an incredible partner, bringing fun and energy to this year’s Billie Jean King Cup through their activations, which have greatly enhanced the experience at the venue for our fans. We’re excited to continue working together for years to come to celebrate women empowerment and top level nations team tennis,” said Kerstin Lutz, CEO, Billie Jean King Cup Limited.

“Cause an e.l.f.ing racket” was co-created by e.l.f.’s partner, Day One Agency, who also supported the Indy 500 Lip Oil Change activation, recently recognized with two prestigious Clio Sports Awards.

e.l.f. will also give virtual access to its global community through two exclusive Twitch experiences on the “e.l.f. you!” channel: a fan-zone experience on November 19 at 2 p.m. local and 8 a.m. ET and the Summit on November 20 at 9 a.m. local and 3 a.m. ET.

In addition, e.l.f. made a donation to the Billie Jean King Foundation, which focuses on the transformative power of sports, education and activism.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. e.l.f. is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.’s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com.

About Billie Jean King Cup LTD

Billie Jean King Cup Limited is a partnership between the International Tennis Federation and TWG Global created to deliver transformative investment and innovation to the Billie Jean King Cup, the women’s World Cup of Tennis. Bringing together expertise and experience from the tennis, business, and entertainment industries, our core mission is to grow and leverage the world’s most popular annual team competition for women as a platform for positive change.