Ikonisys Group enters Central America Market through a Partnership and Distribution Agreement with Green Med Panama

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces the signing of a distribution agreement with Green Med, a major distributor of medical devices in Panama and Central America. This collaboration is part of a strategic initiative, which aims at bringing innovative cytological and oncological diagnostics to the region, based on four core initiatives.

The first step of the plan focuses on certification and importation of Ikonisys Group’s products into Panama, leveraging the region’s logistical and operational advantages. Panama’s strategic position as a logistics hub will enable streamlined distribution and access to Ikonisys Group's products across Central America (including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Salvador, Guatemala and Belize).

The second pillar of this initiative involves introducing Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology into Panamanian healthcare facilities, which currently rely solely on traditional cytology methods. Through this agreement, Ikonisys Group aims to modernize diagnostic processes, providing LBC solutions that enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve sample quality, and optimize laboratory workflows.

Furthermore, Ikonisys Group will promote its FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) technology to major oncology diagnostic centers nationwide, offering high sensitivity testing for various oncological applications and facilitating early and accurate cancer detection, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Finally, Ikonisys Group will establish a Temporary Association of Companies (ATI) with local partners to collaborate with the Panamanian government on a bladder cancer mass screening project. This program aims to provide early detection and preventive care for urinary tract diseases, a significant public health concern in the region. Once the trial is validated, this screening program could be applied across the region.

The initial market test will be conducted in Panama, chosen for its strategic location and advanced healthcare infrastructure and will encompass the full product line of Ikonisys Group, serving as a benchmark for subsequent launches across Central America.

“We are thrilled to partner with Green Med and all our participating operators,” stated Alessandro Nosei, General Manager of Hospitex - Ikonisys Group. “The initial market test in Panama is a crucial step towards global implementation of our strategy.”

Through this initiative, Ikonisys Group reaffirms its commitment to supporting cancer diagnostic advancements in Panama and bringing cutting-edge diagnostic technology to Latin America, working closely with local institutions to address pressing healthcare needs.

About Green Med

Green Med is a distributor accredited by the Ministry of Health in Panama, specific in the distribution of laboratory solutions with a particular expertise in Cytology and Laboratory FISH. Company established in 2010 by Dr. Guglielmo Cupeiro Vargas, founder of Panama Scrub Company SA.

About Hospitex

Hospitex is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it re-invented cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

