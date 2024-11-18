DeepGreenX Secures Historic $140 Billion Project Commitment and Leasing Fund

PARIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepGreenX Group Inc. (“DeepGreenX” or “the Company”), an AI-enabled green energy and technology company, and Asia Development & Investment Bank Holdings Ltd. (“ADIB”), today jointly announced an agreement whereby ADIB will make a strategic equity investment in DeepGreenX in exchange for committing to provide the Company with $140 billion of engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and data management projects, along with exclusive placement and management rights to a matching $140 billion leasing fund (“the Leasing Fund”) over the next six years to support green energy projects. Following this investment, ADIB will hold a 36% stake in the Company, with the consideration for this strategic investment being the allocation of all EPC and management fees to DeepGreenX.

The Leasing Fund will support the creation of a powerful, cross-border financial model to bring green energy projects to fruition worldwide, thus accelerating the global green energy transition. Together with ADIB, DeepGreenX is building that ecosystem, focusing on providing AI-powered financialization solutions for various green energy markets. These green energy verticals include, but are not limited to, green data centers and low-energy computing, small nuclear reactors, energy storage solutions, alternative fuel production like hydrogen, ammonia, alcohol, and natural gas, as well as virtual power grids and power grid equipment.

Sam Yu Sun, Chairman of DeepGreenX, CEO of ADIB Holdings and President of ADIB, commented: “Today, we see so many viable green energy projects stagnate in the absence of a global financial ecosystem that supports their growth, even in the European markets with robust green transition policies and favorable financial returns where we will be initially focused. DeepGreenX, which sits at the intersection of emerging technology and green energy solutions, is establishing itself as a leader in building the technological infrastructure necessary to facilitate a profound economic shift. Through this transaction, the Company is positioned to architect the infrastructure necessary to capitalize on the green energy transition, empowering public and private organizations alike to monetize environmental data. We are excited to be partnering with the talented team at DeepGreenX to unlock the enormous opportunity ahead.”

The DeepGreenX mission is to lead a new era of sustainability by connecting green energy solutions with long-term profitability. The Company employs an AI platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model to transform sustainable energy data and real-world assets (RWA) into actionable, liquid financial instruments that can be traded and monetized on a growing global network of interactive digital platforms. The Company is led by industry experts with backgrounds in energy, AI technology, and investing, including Chief Executive Officer Barclay Knapp, who co-founded NTL Incorporated, which later merged with Telewest and Virgin Mobile to form Virgin Media. The Company has operations in 20 cities across four continents, including Europe and Asia.

Barclay Knapp, Chief Executive Officer of DeepGreenX, commented: “We expect this initiative to open crucial pathways for green energy industries to expand globally, overcoming a status quo where cross-border capital and standalone profitable business models have been in scarce supply. Just as lease financing transformed the auto and aerospace industries, we believe our new fund will bring similar breakthroughs in the alternative energy sector. Alongside ADIB, we are building an international capital and data-driven profitability platform of unparalleled power and scale that is designed to prevail over these legacy challenges. This partnership culminates more than three years of planning, collaboration, and shared vision with ADIB. This agreement marks an historic moment for the global green economy transition that we believe will usher in a new era that marries sustainability with profitability.”

ADIB is a leading investor and policy-driven investment bank focused on supporting innovative financial solutions within the global energy and infrastructure sectors. It operates in partnership with the World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation and with funding from fiscal and sovereign funds, as well as major financial institutions. Through this venture, ADIB will leverage its central bank digital currencies (CBDC) platform, integrating various emerging digital currencies and preparing for seamless future compatibility with anticipated digital versions of the dollar and euro.

About DeepGreenX

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seoul, DeepGreenX Group Inc. is a digital transformation and green energy company providing AI and financialization solutions for sustainable initiatives and real-world assets. With operations in 20 cities across four continents, including Europe and Asia, DeepGreenX employs proprietary AI technology and a PaaS model to identify green energy assets and digitally convert those assets to allow businesses around the world to monetize them on global digital trading platforms. For more information on DeepGreenX, visit: www.DeepGreenX.com.

About ADIB

Asia Development & Investment Bank Limited (ADIB) is an offshore banking organization of the World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation and a number of international financial institutions representing sovereign funds as its shareholders. It is also Asia’s regional policy bank focusing on new energy and digital transformation. The bank's headquarters is situated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: http://www.adibank.net/en/index.asp.