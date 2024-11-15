PFSL Fund Management Ltd. Announces Risk Rating Change for Primerica Income Fund

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PFSL Fund Management Ltd. (PFSL) announced today that it has changed the risk rating for Primerica Income Fund (the Fund) from "low" to "low to medium”. The change is a result of the risk rating methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the periodic review by PFSL to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds. No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies or management of the Fund as a result. The change of the risk rating will be reflected in the Fund’s offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About PFSL Fund Management Ltd.

PFSL Fund Management Ltd. (PFSL) is an investment manager and subsidiary of Primerica Financial Services (Canada) Ltd. The Primerica family of companies, including PFSL’s parent company, PFSL Investments Canada Ltd., a mutual fund dealer, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada, has become an increasingly important participant in the Canadian financial services sector. PFSL manages the overall day-to-day affairs and operations, provides administrative services and is responsible for all investment decisions.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial products and services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.9 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2023. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2023. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

About PFSL Investments Canada Ltd.

PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. is a member of the Primerica Canada group of companies (Primerica), which includes Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (PLICC) and PFSL’s wholly owned subsidiary, PFSL Fund Management Ltd. (PFSL). The Primerica companies are related parties, with common ownership and management.

