KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Hildene TRUPS Securitization 6, Ltd.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Hildene TRUPS Securitization 6, Ltd. (HITR6), a securitization backed by a portfolio of bank and insurance TruPs CDO assets.

HITR6 is expected to have an initial collateral par value of $311.1 million from 76 obligors (88 assets) and total liabilities of $267.6. The transaction is static although Hildene Structured Advisors, LLC (HSA), the named collateral manager, can direct a limited amount of sales. HAS is a relying advisor to Hildene Capital Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, Hildene).

The securitization is expected to consist of $147.8 million Class A1 Notes, $30.0 million Class A2F Notes, $32.2 million Class A2N Notes, $20.2 million Class B1 Notes, $12.5 million Class B2 Notes, $12.5 million Class C Notes, $12.5 million Class D Notes, and $43.5 million of Subordinated Notes. The ratings reflect current credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and structural features.

The Classes A1, A2F, A2N, B1, B2, C, and D Notes are expected to have par subs of 52.5%, 32.5%, 32.5%, 26.0%, 22.0%, 18.0%, and 14.0% respectively. The current portfolio has a K-WARF of 411, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment between BBB- and BB+.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency's (KBRA) preliminary ratings on Class A1, A2F and A2N reflects KBRA’s opinion regarding the likelihood of timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal. While the preliminary rating assigned to the Class B1, B2, C and D reflects KBRA’s opinion regarding the likelihood of ultimate payment of interest and principal.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.

Doc ID: 1006833