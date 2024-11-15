Kontrol Technologies Wins Multiple City Customers for Building Decarbonization; Accelerates Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet Strategy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") operates a sustainable buildings platform for customers including REITS, municipalities, property managers and industrial and commercial buildings.

Kontrol is pleased to announce the addition of multiple new City customers (the customers) following the completion of multiple successful RFPs (request for proposals). Kontrol was able to win the opportunities by competing against larger organizations. Kontrol will be providing its sustainability solutions to multiple buildings across the customer portfolios.

“Our sustainability expertise and solutions continue to gain new customers and a growing presence in the markets of sustainability and decarbonization of buildings,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. “Our goal is to expand each of these customer relationships over time and grow the number of buildings we provide solutions to.”

Following the press release dated November 8th, 2024, the Company has accelerated its bitcoin on balance sheet strategy and now holds approximately $3 Million CAD in bitcoin or bitcoin related proxies on its balance sheet.

The Company has no long term secured debt, is generating interest income from its treasury holdings and has sufficient capital on hand to execute on its mergers and acquisitions strategy as previously disclosed in the press release dated October 29, 2024.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities and provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

