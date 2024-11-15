Fluor-led Joint Venture Receives Limited Notice to Proceed for Expansion of Nuclear Power Plant in Romania

Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s President of LNG & Power, speaking today at the United Nations COP29 climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, moments before Fluor and its JV partners signed a contract for the design phase of Units 3 & 4 at the Cernavoda Power Plant in Romania. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s President of LNG & Power, speaking today at the United Nations COP29 climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, moments before Fluor and its JV partners signed a contract for the design phase of Units 3 & 4 at the Cernavoda Power Plant in Romania. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture (JV) has received a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for the design phase of Units 3 & 4 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. EnergoNuclear S.A., a subsidiary of SN Nuclearelectrica S.A., signed the contract during a ceremony at the United Nations COP29 climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier today. It marks a significant milestone in Romania's advancement of sustainability and energy security for the region. The Fluor-led JV consists of Fluor, AtkinsRéalis, Sargent & Lundy and Ansaldo Nucleare.

The event was attended by Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, highlighting robust bilateral cooperation between the countries and the strategic importance of the Cernavoda Units 3 & 4 project.

“Nuclear energy is a safe and clean source of reliable baseload electricity, which is critically important to meeting growing power demands globally,” said Pierre Bechelany, President of Fluor’s LNG & Power business, who attended the signing. “Fluor is pleased to be a part of such an important project for Romania and eastern Europe.”

The Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, operated by SN Nuclearelectrica, currently produces about 1.4 gigawatts of electricity with two operational units, meeting approximately 20% of Romania’s electricity demand. The addition of Units 3 & 4 will nearly double the power output of the facility.

As part of the LNTP, Fluor and its JV partners will provide information necessary for a final investment decision to be made before construction of Units 3 & 4 can proceed. This includes the development of engineering/construction plans, an updated cost estimate and schedule and preliminary nuclear safety assessment reports and engineering documents.

