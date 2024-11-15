FPT and Ericsson Join Forces to Propel 5G-Driven AI, Data, and Digital Transformation

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT and Global ICT leader Ericsson have entered a partnership to accelerate 5G adoption and drive advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. This collaboration is set to create a foundation for an international partnership to accelerate 5G adoption across enterprises.

The partnership will initially focus on developing applications that showcase the potential of 5G in key areas, including advanced monitoring in healthcare, enhanced manufacturing solutions, as well as augmented and virtual reality for retail. Through these initiatives, both companies will establish dedicated efforts in Vietnam to foster innovations in AI and digital transformation.

By partnering with a global leader in 5G technology, FPT will harness the transformative power of 5G in connectivity and data processing to advance its strategic focus on AI, enhance its capabilities, and enable the development of more sophisticated AI-driven solutions. With 5G’s high-speed data transfer and scalability, essential for processing large volumes of data, FPT and Ericsson will develop and deploy innovative use cases for both consumer and enterprise sectors, starting with Vietnam as the initial market.

This collaboration is instrumental in advancing Vietnam’s digital infrastructure, marking a significant milestone as FPT becomes one of Ericsson’s first 5G partners in the country. Ericsson's commitment to Vietnam is demonstrated through its continuous support for the development of telecommunications and its dedication to sharing valuable expertise to empower Vietnamese enterprises to maximize the potential of next-generation connectivity.

Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Corporation Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer, said: “5G is a catalyst for digital transformation and AI adoption; its acceleration can bring immense benefits to businesses and consumers across industries. The partnership between FPT and Ericsson in Vietnam will not only establish a stronger foundation for the country’s digital landscape but also leverage both companies' strengths to deliver smarter, more scalable solutions that expand beyond Vietnam to meet the evolving needs of today’s connected world.”

Ms. Rita Mokbel, President & CEO of Ericsson Vietnam, stated: “This MOU represents a significant milestone in the strengthening of our partnership with FPT. We are excited to work together to drive the evolution of digital infrastructure across key sectors. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock the transformative potential of 5G to drive innovation and enhance productivity, thereby accelerating Vietnam’s journey toward becoming a digital economy.”

The partnership signing ceremony took place during FPT Techday 2024, an annual technology forum organized by FPT Corporation since 2013, attracting hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across industries.

