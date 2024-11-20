Dealpath Announces Connect for Deal Acceleration with Launch Partners JLL and LaSalle

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealpath — the real estate industry’s leading investment and deal management platform — today announced the launch of Dealpath Connect for Deal Acceleration with launch partners JLL and LaSalle Investment Management, connecting investment sales brokers with prospective buyers within the platform.

“ Today’s announcement is the culmination of over a decade of work to bring an integrated digital software and data platform to the world’s largest asset class, real estate,” said Mike Sroka, CEO and Co-Founder of Dealpath. “ Amid changing markets, advancements in AI, and increasingly complex compliance requirements, this unprecedented, integrated suite of technology will unlock enormous value for market participants on both the buy-side and sell-side. Dealpath Connect represents a massive step forward, and it’s only the beginning of the bright and inevitable future of real estate investment and capital markets, which will see increasing liquidity driven by the largest and most sophisticated pools of capital and advisory firms.”

The real estate industry has long lacked a solution to help buyers identify and track deals disseminated by brokers, leading to a significant number of missed opportunities and gross inefficiency for all parties. Dealpath Connect is the first solution of its kind to bridge the buy and sell sides of real estate transactions into a single platform, allowing global real estate dealmakers to bolster existing relationships and execute more deals with digital speed and efficiency. For investment sales brokers, Dealpath Connect brings high visibility to relevant deals and cuts down transaction time by getting opportunities directly into the pipelines for buyer screening. For buyers, the platform gives them assurance that they are seeing every relevant deal from broker partners, allowing for a steady flow of new, relevant opportunities without requiring additional staffing or manual data entry.

“ JLL is at the forefront of technology innovation in Real Estate Capital Markets,” said Emilio Portes Cruz, Global Head of Innovation of Capital Markets at JLL. “ Our purpose-built technology, including the JLL Buyer List, which combines our proprietary data with AI to intelligently target buyers, and the JLL Investor Center, the only truly global sales listing platform, positions us to deliver superior outcomes for our clients. We’re thrilled to roll out this new, innovative distribution channel for our producers to inject relevant Investor Center listings into qualified institutional buyer pipelines. This direct connection of targeted listings accelerates the speed at which deals are done and surfaces more interested bidders for our clients.”

“ We are pleased to work with our colleagues at JLL and Dealpath on this exciting initiative that is working to reduce the friction from deal data process inefficiencies,” said Sach Diwan, Global Head of LaSalle Technology.

With Dealpath Connect, sell side partners are realizing more than an 80 percent increase in visibility of their opportunities with top institutional clients and more than a 30 percent increase in Confidentiality Agreements signed. Institutional investment managers leveraging the platform are achieving more than a 200 percent increase in relevant deals screened, and a 30 percent decrease in errors in underwriting, diligence and deal execution.

“ We continue to be impressed with Dealpath’s vision and approach to partnering with key players within the real estate ecosystem,” said Pete Chung, Dealpath Board Director and Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Dealpath’s lead investor. “ Dealpath Connect is allowing the real estate industry to benefit from a robust data network and purpose-built workflow infrastructure and has received significant market interest already.”

Dealpath’s mission is to drive real estate investment performance by uniting people, data, and decision-making in the premier digital platform. Its category-defining and market-leading solutions help to capture and centralize data, surface insights and drive stronger decisions, and execute deals from sourcing through closing, all in one purpose-built digital platform. Dealpath has been tailored to the needs of real estate professionals and easily configurable to ensure every investment firm can maximize opportunities and efficiencies while aligning with their unique workflows and operational processes.

Dealpath Connect for Deal Acceleration is now live with JLL’s Capital Markets group and LaSalle Investment Management and rolling out globally with Dealpath clients in the weeks ahead.

