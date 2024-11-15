Anaergia Awarded Contract to Operate and Maintain Rialto Bioenergy Solutions Facility in California

CARLSBAD, Calif. & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX: ANRG) announced today that its subsidiary, Anaergia Services LLC (“Anaergia Services”), has entered into a long-term Operations and Maintenance (“O&M”) contract with Rialto Bioenergy Solutions LLC (“RBS”), an affiliate of Sevana Bioenergy LLC. The RBS facility (“Facility”) is the largest landfill diverted organic waste-to-renewable natural gas facility in North America.

Under the terms of the contract, Anaergia Services expects to operate the Facility for the next 10 years.

The Facility is designed to convert up to 1,000 tons per day of municipal wastewater biosolids and landfill-diverted, organic waste into up to 985,000 MMBtu per year of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) and fertilizer. The Facility processes organic waste that was extracted from mixed municipal solid waste using Anaergia’s proprietary OREX™ technology and produces RNG with large-scale, advanced anaerobic digester technology. The Facility supports California’s landfill diversion regulation Senate Bill 1383 aimed at reducing greenhouse gas methane emissions from landfills.

“The RBS is a critical asset serving the organic waste diversion needs of Los Angeles’ RecycLA franchise and the broader Southern California region. We are making capital and operational improvements to ensure we provide a reliable organics processing solution,” said Steve Compton, President of Sevana Bioenergy.

“We are pleased and proud to be entrusted in operating the RBS facility, that is playing a critical role in organic waste recycling in the heart of California,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.

About Sevana Bioenergy

Founded in 2017, Sevana Bioenergy is a Boise, Idaho-based company with a proven track record of developing and upgrading large-scale biogas projects. The company utilizes state-of-the-art technology and engineering practices to transform organic waste into clean Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Sevana has assembled a senior management team with a great depth of experience in the development and management of organic waste bioenergy facilities, both in Europe and the U.S. Sevana Bioenergy is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fostering a sustainable future through the production of RNG for transportation fuel, electricity generation, and other clean energy applications.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (“GHGs”) by cost-effectively turning organic waste into RNG, fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. With a track record of delivering innovative projects, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to today’s most pressing resource recovery challenges using a broad portfolio of proven technologies and multiple project delivery methods. Anaergia is one of the world’s only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production, and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events including, but not limited to, the availability of quality feedstock, power generation, and the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the project, the availability of quality feedstock, power generation, fertilizer production and the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.