The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) and Wedgewood’s Blue Rabbit Platform Announce New Partnership to Offer Best-in-Class Veterinary Home Delivery Services

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC), the largest group purchasing organization for independent veterinary practices, is excited to announce a new partnership with Blue Rabbit, Wedgewood’s prescription management and comprehensive online pharmacy platform. This collaboration provides TVC members with powerful capabilities to deliver patient care, support clients and staff and compete effectively online.

TVC members can now leverage Blue Rabbit’s advanced e-commerce platform to provide their clients with fast, reliable home delivery at prices comparable to major online retailers. Through its strong partnerships with key manufacturers, Blue Rabbit’s competitive pricing across preventatives, food, supplements, and medications enables practices to meet client expectations within the veterinary community they trust, while driving a successful online pharmacy strategy.

“We are delighted to partner with Blue Rabbit to bring this innovative solution to our members,” said Kim London, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TVC. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing independent veterinary practices with the tools and resources they need to thrive, while enhancing the care experience for their clients.”

The Veterinary Cooperative continues to lead the industry with innovative partnerships that benefit its members. By adding Blue Rabbit to its portfolio of service providers, TVC is ensuring that independent veterinary practices have access to cutting-edge solutions for patient care and operational success.

“This new partnership with TVC represents an important leap forward in equipping independent veterinary practices with leading pharmacy solutions,” said Alejandro Bernal, Wedgewood’s CEO. “A foundation within our commitment to enhancing the veterinary experience is to empower veterinarians with the tools they need to deepen client relationships and streamline their operations, ensuring every pet receives the best possible care.”

About The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)

The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) is the largest veterinary GPO with nearly 4,000 member locations. As a member-owned organization, TVC supports independent veterinary practices by leveraging the collective buying power and expertise of its members. TVC helps clinics reduce costs, access resources, and improve their overall business operations. With a focus on education, marketing, and community engagement, TVC empowers its members to thrive in a competitive industry while staying true to the values of independent veterinary care.

About Wedgewood

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications. Its recent merger with Blue Rabbit enables the company to provide veterinarians with a next-generation home delivery platform to streamline patient care and marks a significant evolution in services. Together, Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and more than one million animals annually.