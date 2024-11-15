Impulse Space Awarded BALISTA Contract by National Reconnaissance Office to Advance Agile Space Technologies and Strategic Technology Advancement

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impulse Space, a leader in the development of in-space transportation services, has been selected by the National Reconnaissance Office’s (NRO) Office of Space Launch (OSL) as a recipient of a BALISTA (Broad Agency Announcements for Agile Launch Innovation and Strategic Technology Advancement) contract. This award is part of a strategic initiative to assess and evaluate advanced space technologies aimed at addressing technology needs of interest for the NRO.

“ Being selected for the BALISTA contract is an opportunity for Impulse Space to demonstrate how enhanced in-space maneuverability and mobility can expand mission capabilities,” said Impulse Space COO and President Eric Romo. “ We’re pleased to bring our in-space transportation expertise to this effort, supporting the NRO’s mission.”

This award continues Impulse’s track record of securing strategic partnerships and government contracts, building on prior successes such as the STRATFI award and SBIR Phase III contracts with the United States Space Force.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space transportation company founded by Tom Mueller, is opening access beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with its fleet of in-space transportation vehicles. The flight-proven Mira vehicle uses a nontoxic, high-impulse chemical propulsion system to offer orbital transport, constellation deployment, and precision reentry services to customers from LEO to GEO. The high-energy Helios vehicle unlocks orbits beyond LEO with its powerful Deneb engine, dropping off payloads in MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. Led by a team that delivered the most reliable rockets in history, Impulse provides economical and efficient in-space transportation by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.