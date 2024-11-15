KBRA Releases Third-Quarter 2024 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its third-quarter 2024 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 3Q24 results for U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

In this edition, we analyze recent trends in deposit and loan growth and provide our latest views on the declining rate environment following the collective 75-basis point (bp) rate cuts in September (50 bps) and November (25 bps) and the potential impact on bank funding and asset yields. We examine credit quality, with a more targeted look at commercial real estate (CRE) credit trends as repricing challenges persist, specifically for loans originated during the zero-interest-rate policy period. Moreover, we observed positive trends in capital metrics encouraging the pickup in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity among community and regional banks in recent quarters.

The Compendium includes 3Q24 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

