Beacon Enhances eCommerce Platform with Leap CRM Project Management Solution

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) the leading publicly-traded specialty wholesale distributor of roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products announced today a partnership with Leap to integrate their CRM tool with Beacon’s eCommerce platform, Beacon PRO+®. Leap CRM is an end-to-end management software that helps home improvement contractors win and manage every job. This integration allows contractors to purchase Beacon products seamlessly within Leap’s full-service CRM tool.

“We’re excited to partner with Beacon to bring this technology to their customers,” said Patrick Fingles, CEO, Leap. “This integration enables contractors to place orders with Beacon PRO+ directly within the Leap platform. This removes a tedious process from their daily workflow to deliver a customer experience that matches their craftsmanship.”

Leap CRM gives contractors the tools they need to keep track of every lead, customer, and job in one easy-to-use CRM tool. From customer relationship management that turns leads into raving fans, to production management workflows that keep crews on time and on budget, Leap helps home improvement contractors win and manage jobs.

“We’re committed to finding digital solutions that help our customers streamline and grow their businesses. Each additional digital integration moves us further toward achieving our Ambition 2025 goals,” said Jamie Samide, VP of Marketing, Beacon. “From neighborhood contractors to national franchises, our Leap integration enables our customers to access material costs in real-time for accurate and up-to-date estimates, sync their pricelist with multiple Beacon locations, and generate and send material orders directly to Beacon PRO+. Leap CRM gives Beacon customers right-sized solutions from lead nurturing and sales to project management and workflow automation.”

The Leap integration is available for all Beacon/Leap shared contractors. To learn more about Beacon PRO+ and the Leap CRM integration, visit www.becn.com/integrations.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 580 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About Leap

The Leap platform is an end-to-end management software that helps home improvement contractors win and manage every job with two signature products, Leap CRM and Leap SalesPro. Whether you’re a neighborhood contractor or a national franchise, Leap gives you the right-sized solutions from lead nurturing and sales to streamlined production management and direct supplier ordering. Leap has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years and currently serves more than 24,000 users around the world.