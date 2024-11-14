Xcelerate Auto Partners with Service Payment Plan to Launch Interest-Free Payment Plan for XCare EV Protection, Expanding Access to Comprehensive EV Warranty Coverage

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcelerate Auto, a Texas-based leader in electric vehicle (EV) leasing, financing, and warranty solutions, is thrilled to introduce a new payment option for its XCare EV Protection plan. Through an exclusive partnership with Service Payment Plan (SPP), Xcelerate now enables customers to purchase XCare EV Protection with a convenient, interest-free payment plan, requiring no credit check and featuring transparent online pricing.

As used EVs become more affordable, Xcelerate’s new payment plan option makes it easier for buyers to secure affordable extended warranties. With only 20% down and 11 additional monthly payments, customers can enjoy comprehensive coverage for crucial EV components—like high-voltage batteries and drive units—without the burden of a large upfront cost. High repair costs for these components, including HV batteries (around $17,000) and drive units (around $6,000), often deter potential buyers of used EVs. This new payment structure offers a low-cost entry point, providing peace of mind and making EV ownership more attainable for a broader audience.

XCare EV Protection covers essential components that are both costly and critical to EV longevity, with the average claim exceeding $1,200 per occurrence. Importantly, while EVs require less frequent servicing than traditional combustion engine vehicles, Xcelerate’s solution addresses concerns over unexpected repair costs, ensuring EV owners remain protected on the road.

“At Xcelerate, our mission has always been to lower the barriers to EV ownership. This new payment plan for XCare EV Protection aligns with our goal of providing accessible, affordable warranty solutions for a growing market of used EV buyers,” said KJ Gimbel, CEO of Xcelerate Auto. “Through our partnership with SPP, we’ve crafted an offering that removes financial barriers, giving more EV owners the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive coverage.” According to Charlie Hymen, President of SPP, “it’s an honor to support Xcelerate’s mission to bring this valuable protection to EV owners everywhere. We’ve been struck by Xcelerate’s obsession with improving the customer experience at every turn and look forward to being part of their exciting journey ahead.”

Based in McKinney, TX, Xcelerate Auto, LLC is a pioneering leader in leasing, financing, and warranty solutions tailored for the electric vehicle market. Originally established as a leasing and financing company, Xcelerate has expanded its offerings to include XCare EV Protection, a comprehensive warranty solution designed to address the unique needs of EV owners. Through innovative products and services, Xcelerate Auto, LLC is committed to driving EV adoption by ensuring that customers enjoy a seamless and secure ownership experience.

Service Payment Plan (SPP) is a trusted provider of interest-free payment solutions, specializing in affordable payment structures for essential vehicle service plans. By enabling customers to make payments over time without credit checks or hidden fees, SPP helps individuals access important vehicle protection without financial strain.

For more information about XCare EV Protection and the new payment plan, please visit www.xcare.com.