Xfinity Launches Ultimate Viewing Destination for Universal Pictures’ Wicked Across Devices

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 22, Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, soars in theaters across the country, bringing the magic of the generation-defining, blockbuster musical to the big screen and introducing global audiences to a spectacular new vision of the world of Oz. To get customers ready, Xfinity is going pink and green and launching the ultimate entertainment destination for Wicked fans. Available across its devices, including Xfinity X1, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV, the destination features an interactive timeline of Oz’s history in pop culture, behind-the-scenes content, music and more.

“Wicked fandom runs deep across the nation, and we wanted to give our customers a destination where they can dive deep into the world of Oz as they get ready to see the film in theatres later this month,” said Brynn Lev, Vice President, Programming and Partnership, Comcast. “ Our Wicked destination is a great example of how we can leverage the capabilities of our entertainment platform to connect customers to the things they love most – sports, film, music – in unique and engaging ways.”

Accessible by saying “Wicked” into the voice remote, the destination features:

Interactive timeline of events : Starting with the publishing of L. Frank Baum’s landmark novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in 1900 and ending with the November 22 premiere of Wicked , customers can browse an immersive timeline of events highlighting all the biggest moments in a cultural phenomenon that has captivated fans for generations.

Trailers, specials, music and more: The destination will bring together a host of other Wicked -related programming, offering customers quick access to the famous soundtrack, the movie trailer, behind-the-scenes content, singalongs with Stingray Karaoke, YouTube playlists of fans' viral reactions to their first time watching the trailer and more.

Watchlists inspired by Elphaba or Glinda: Customers looking to embrace their inner witch can enjoy Elphaba- and Glinda-inspired watchlists, each featuring a different collection of movies and shows with fiery women who aren't afraid to use their unique personalities to challenge the status quo.

Wicked themes on X1: Customers looking to take their fandom a step further can customize their X1 viewing experience with one of four Wicked -inspired themes. Each theme changes key navigation features, such as the selection highlight used to orient customers as they browse through the experience, as well as the icon in the playback bar used to mark a viewer's place in a show or movie. Team Elphaba? Change to a green theme. Team Glinda? Make pink a key color of your browsing experience.

More coming soon: As the premiere date approaches, Xfinity will continue to bolster the destination with new content and collections, including exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, such as director Jon M. Chu and the Wizard himself, actor Jeff Goldblum, to discuss all things Wicked.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.