Sevana Bioenergy Makes Progress on Capital and Operations Improvements to Rialto Bioenergy Solutions Facility, Ensuring a Reliable Organics Processing Solution

BOISE, Idaho & RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sevana Bioenergy LLC, a leading developer and operator of large-scale renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, has completed over five million dollars of capital and operational improvements for their Rialto Bioenergy Solutions (RBS) facility, which is North America’s largest RNG facility processing landfill-diverted organic waste.

With these improvements, Sevana provides its customers with a reliable and flexible facility that can accept a wide variety of organic feedstocks. Sevana is actively securing new organic feedstock and working with California jurisdictions to provide SB1383 qualified RNG.

“This facility is a critical asset serving the organic waste diversion needs of Los Angeles’ RecycLA franchise and the broader Southern California region,” said Steve Compton, President of Sevana Bioenergy.

In addition to these capital improvements, Sevana has signed an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreement with Anaergia Services to operate the facility for the next ten years, supplementing Sevana’s experienced technical and operations management team.

“We are pleased and proud to be entrusted in operating a facility that is playing a critical role in organic waste recycling in the heart of California,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.

About Sevana Bioenergy

Founded in 2017, Sevana Bioenergy is a Boise, Idaho-based company with a proven track record of developing and upgrading large-scale biogas projects. The company utilizes state-of-the-art technology and engineering practices to transform organic waste into clean Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Sevana has assembled a senior management team with a great depth of experience in the development and management of organic waste bioenergy facilities, both in Europe and the U.S. Sevana Bioenergy is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fostering a sustainable future through the production of RNG for transportation fuel, electricity generation, and other clean energy applications.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (“GHGs”) by cost-effectively turning organic waste into RNG, fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. With a track record of delivering innovative projects, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to today’s most pressing resource recovery challenges using a broad portfolio of proven technologies and multiple project delivery methods. Anaergia is one of the world’s only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production, and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.