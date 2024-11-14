Milken Institute SPARC Announces New Funding Programs, Reports, Collaborations to Advance Biomedical Research

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Milken Institute Science Philanthropy Accelerator for Research and Collaboration (SPARC) announced key resources and philanthropic capital to reshape scientific research fields and advance better diagnostics and treatments at the annual Future of Health Summit.

Over the last two months, SPARC has worked with philanthropic partners to guide the strategic deployment of nearly $70 million toward neglected research fields, issue four open-access research reports, and convene major collaboratives to enable focused collaboration and scale.

Guiding Large-scale Science Initiatives

Health Equity: SPARC has been examining the drivers of health disparities, conducting research to understand how to deploy philanthropic attention and funding to center equity in the biomedical research ecosystem. SPARC's Health Equity in Science: A Giving Smarter Guide and the companion Stakeholder and Funding Analysis, released in partnership with the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, offer a path forward for funders looking to drive progress in achieving health equity for all communities.

Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder (BD 2 :) Important data has started to emerge from this SPARC-led initiative, showing new genetic targets associated with risk of bipolar disorder. A partnership with Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, which provides peer support and wellness resources to participants of the study, was also announced.

AI for Neurodegenerative Diseases: Bringing unprecedented capacity to process large amounts of data, AI offers tremendous potential for research into neurodegenerative diseases (ND). SPARC's Giving Smarter Guide outlines four high-priority opportunities where philanthropic investment and new partnerships could transform the ND research ecosystem and chart a path toward better care for patients. The 10,000 Brains Project, which commissioned this guide, has committed to providing leadership, expertise, and financial support to ensure that the medical research community can rapidly adopt new technologies for maximum impact.

Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON): LHON, a rare, mitochondrial disease, is also classified as a neurodegenerative disease. It causes sudden loss of central vision most often during adolescence or early adulthood. This Giving Smarter Guide, written by SPARC scientists with funding from LHON Collective, makes recommendations for philanthropic investments that can advance therapeutic development for LHON and offer insights into other complex neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, glaucoma, and Parkinson's.

Research Funding Updates

Expanding Funder Collaboratives for Science:

In addition to BD2, several funder collaboratives are bringing high-impact donors together to learn from and with each other, coordinate their activities to address known gaps and reduce redundancies, and hopefully, attract other funding to scale progress.

Veterans Community Initiative: The Milken Institute, in partnership with the Tullman Family Office and The Duchossois Family Foundation, launched the Veterans Community Initiative, a new collaborative effort aimed at improving the lives of our nation’s veterans. Milken Institute experts aim to comprehensively identify the social and mental challenges faced by veterans and their families as they establish their post-service lives. These two families intend for their partnership to serve as an invitation to other philanthropists, researchers, nonprofit organizations, and other stakeholders who are committed to ensuring that our veterans prosper.

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Funders: During the Future of Health Summit, SPARC convened philanthropists investing in FTD and related neurodegenerative disorders to learn from each other and continue building a trusted community that is creating actionable ideas to move the needle on FTD.

“Progress in any scientific field is the work of many, and the tools needed are many,” said Cara Altimus, PhD, managing director of SPARC. “Strategic biomedical philanthropy is about putting the pieces together with strategic infusions of capital to create the right tools and intentional funding. This is the path to a better future with better diagnostic tools, effective treatments, and equitable outcomes.”

