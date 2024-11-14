National Academy of Arbitrators and University of Missouri Partner to Provide Enhanced Resource for Media and the Public

CORTLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Academy of Arbitrators (NAA) has unveiled an enhanced version of its Arbitration Information website. The site is the result of a collaboration with the Center for the Study of Dispute Resolution at the University of Missouri School of Law (CSDR) and the Strategic Communication Department at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and intends to serve as a resource for journalists and the public, providing comprehensive, non-commercial and neutral insights into the basics of arbitration. Users can find transparent and reliable information to better understand the process and its role in the legal landscape.

Website visitors can explore explanation of arbitration concepts, including frequently asked questions, a glossary, descriptions and explanations of dispute resolution processes and concepts, and commentary from the NAA regarding arbitration issues in the news. With a focus on assisting media professionals, there is a section dedicated to information that will assist journalists in their research and offer to connect them to an NAA source who is best suited by topic, type of arbitration or geographic location to give context or offer quotes.

“This website is a critical source for the understanding of the art and science of workplace dispute resolution,” Alan Symonette, President of the NAA, said. “It is more than an alternative to litigation it is essential element to workplace peace.”

The site was created in 2016 and is updated on a regular basis to address issues that might be of interest.

“The best thing about the website is how well-organized and easily navigable it is,” Doug Bonney, chair of the NAA Arbitration Information website committee, said. “Users can find clear and concise information and absorb it quickly.”

About the National Academy of Arbitrators

The National Academy of Arbitrators is a professional organization with members in the US and Canada. The Academy strives to strengthen the profession while advancing knowledge and understanding of labor and employment arbitration. For more information, visit https://naarb.org.

About the Center for the Study of Dispute Resolution

Founded in 1984, the faculty at the University of Missouri School of Law created the Center for the Study of Dispute Resolution to advance the understanding of alternative dispute resolution. It fosters comprehensive approaches to decision-making through an array of dispute-resolution processes. Visit law.missouri.edu/csdr/.