InvoiceCloud Deploys Cloud Native ClaimCenter Accelerator into Guidewire Marketplace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services and an Advantage level Guidewire partner, has announced its Guidewire ClaimCenter integration is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace. With this new accelerator, insurers can offer a truly innovative claims experience that not only meets policyholders’ heightened expectations, but also drives customer convenience, loyalty, and retention in one fully cloud native solution.

This joint offering allows Guidewire and InvoiceCloud’s shared customers to harness the power of the cloud for outbound claims payments. With InvoiceCloud’s cloud native ClaimCenter integration, insurers can:

Simplify the multiple-endorsement process with multi-party capabilities.

Manage payments in progress and access account history in a centralized dashboard.

Digitize outbound disbursements, including claims payments.

Allow carriers to maintain their existing bank relationship and benefit from float of funds with open banking.

Offer real-time payments to ensure claimants receive funds instantly.

Ensure quality data sets with automatically augmented lists and a self-service portal that encourages suppliers to keep information updated.

“As the industry prioritizes digital outbound payments, we're delighted to deliver yet another cloud native solution that helps serve the growing demand of carriers, agents, and policyholders,” said Julie Schieni, VP, Financial Services at InvoiceCloud.

The insurance industry is facing incredible losses due to weather catastrophes, raised costs for claims processing, and increased fraud due to unreliable payment methods like paper checks. Implementing InvoiceCloud’s digitized claims payment solution helps carriers recoup revenue and reduce claims processing costs, check losses, and time spent on manual reconciliations.

“Congratulations to InvoiceCloud on the publication of their first ClaimCenter integration,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “InvoiceCloud’s technology works to modernize insurance payments. Connecting it with ClaimCenter enables our shared customers to meet the increasing demand for quick, digital claims payments, while accelerating efficiency for their employees.”

As the provider of a true SaaS solution uniquely tailored for the insurance industry, InvoiceCloud provides automatic enhancements to ensure policyholders, agents, and carriers have access to the latest security updates and payment technology on the market today. InvoiceCloud’s two additional cloud native accelerators in the Guidewire Marketplace allow insurance carriers to offer policyholders a variety of modern payment methods, including digital wallets, pay by text, and AutoPay. This range of easy-to-use offerings enables all customers to pay and receive funds how they prefer, increasing policyholder retention and satisfaction.

This collaboration is pre-built by InvoiceCloud and managed by Guidewire to improve the quality and speed of common integrations. InvoiceCloud’s cloud native accelerators are readily available for direct implementation via the Guidewire Marketplace, creating a streamlined implementation process and reducing the burden on IT teams. Learn more about the benefits of InvoiceCloud’s cloud native solutions here.

InvoiceCloud is a Gold Plus sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2024. For more information on the Guidewire/InvoiceCloud partnership and InvoiceCloud’s technology, please visit InvoiceCloud at Booth PS G+1 at Connections.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.