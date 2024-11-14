Diamond Sports Group and Los Angeles Angels Reach Multi-Year Renewal Agreement for Local Television and Digital Rights

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond”) today announced a new, multi-year market linear and digital rights agreement with the Los Angeles Angels through which Diamond will continue as the Angels’ exclusive local media partner.

Per the agreement, FanDuel Sports Network West will remain the home of the Angels, broadcasting all in-market games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows and original programming. In addition, the agreement includes rights for Diamond to distribute programming direct-to-consumer (DTC) in market. Fans will now be able to stream games and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials or purchasing a DTC subscription. More information regarding DTC subscriptions, including pricing, will be announced ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: “ The Angels are a valued partner, and we are thrilled to extend and deepen our relationship. We look forward to expanding our reach by delivering games to fans on a DTC basis to provide flexibility to fans. With a strong platform supported by our partnership agreements, we look forward to providing high-quality local sports broadcasts to passionate Angels fans.”

Arte Moreno, Angels Owner, stated: “ One of our top priorities when we began discussing the future of Angels broadcast was to provide our fans with a quality viewing experience while offering them new dynamic avenues to access Angels Baseball. We are proud that this new agreement with Diamond and FanDuel Sports Network allows our Club to reach more fans than ever before.”

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. FanDuel Sports Network West, formerly known as Bally Sports West, is a joint venture part owned by entities affiliated with the Angels.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., owns the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation's leading provider of local sports. Its 16 owned-and-operated RSNs include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The FanDuel Sports Network RSNs serve as the TV home to select MLB, NHL and NBA team partners based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group has a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.