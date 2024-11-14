Cass Information Systems Forms Strategic Partnership with Brazilian Firm Lupeon to Drive Global Growth

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS) (“Cass”), the leading global provider of freight audit and payment solutions, has announced a partnership with Lupeon, Brazil’s leading freight audit provider, to deliver an in-region solution for Cass’s global client base.

U.S.-based Cass provides a global solution covering all other regions of South America. In Brazil, unique regulatory requirements for freight charges necessitate a highly distinct process. An invoice can include federal, regional, and city taxes, as well as tolls and insurance. Additionally, to combat fraud, carriers file invoices with the Brazilian tax authority, who in turn issues the invoice to the shipper.

“ Our clients, many of whom operate in Brazil, prefer a single platform for global visibility into their freight spend. The Lupeon solution allows this, no matter where our clients are located,” said Kees de Jongh, vice president of Cass’s freight audit and payment group. “ It makes more sense to partner with Lupeon rather than continue to scale on our own. Not only is this the most efficient approach, it’s also the one that will deliver the best client experience.”

Client support and carrier onboarding will be provided locally by Lupeon, with a roll-up to a global Cass account manager. Other aspects of the solution, such as reporting, will be seamless through Cass.

“ Our commitment to Brazilian companies and our ambition to lead freight audit innovations in this market led us to this partnership with Cass,” said José Fernando Abreu, CEO of Lupeon. “ By combining our localized expertise with Cass’s global footprint, we can offer unparalleled service to our multinational clients.”

This news follows two recent product expansions from Cass: Amplify by Cass™, a working capital solution for shippers and carriers, and an integration partnership with SONAR for advanced market intelligence.

About Cass Information Systems, Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.3 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

About Lupeon

With more than 20 years of experience across over 30 industries—including food, automotive, textile, and chemical—Lupeon has revolutionized freight management in Brazil. The company audits over R$4 billion in freight annually, with hundreds of shippers and over 78,000 carriers utilizing its platform. Learn more at https://lupeon.com.br/.