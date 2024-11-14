Eaton’s high-performance propellant tanks selected by MDA Space for MDA AURORA™ satellite technology

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it has been selected by MDA Space Ltd. a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, to deliver high-performance propellant storage tanks for MDA AURORA™, an industry-leading product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

“As the demand for more advanced and reliable space technologies grows, we are excited to support our customers in expanding network availability and connectivity to underserved areas around the world,” said Kevin McKeown, senior vice president and general manager, Mission Systems Division, Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “We’re confident that our robust propellant tanks designed to endure extreme conditions will power mission success.”

Eaton’s propellant storage tanks will provide secure fuel storage in addition to safe and efficient transfer of fuel to the satellite’s propulsion system during orbit. The MDA AURORA™ supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed. This advanced, innovative global network will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORA™ product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

Eaton delivers next-generation aerospace technologies to commercial, military and space markets across the globe. Designed to elevate aircraft performance, efficiency and safety, our comprehensive portfolio includes everything from hydraulic, fuel and oxygen systems to air and fluid conveyance, motion control and engine solutions.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.