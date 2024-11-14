CourtCall Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Tyler Technologies to Expand Delivery of Remote Collaboration Platform, Increasing Access to Justice

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CourtCall, the longest-serving provider of remote court appearance services, today announced a multi-year agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), the leading provider of integrated software and technology services to the public sector.

Independently and for decades, CourtCall and Tyler have been focused on delivering innovative technology solutions to enhance public interactions with the justice system. Founded in providing CourtCall’s distinguished Remote Collaboration Platform to Tyler clients, this partnership will help serve the public with swift access to justice without requiring physical attendance in the courthouse. The platform delivers the services needed to effectively conduct remote and hybrid court hearings and integrates seamlessly with Tyler’s widely adopted court case management system (CMS) solutions: Enterprise Justice and Municipal Justice.

Courts will benefit from a more structured approach to organizing virtual proceedings. Services include but are not limited to:

A purpose-built, unified system to manage cases and conduct virtual hearings using secure video, audio, and telephone collaboration between justice stakeholders and the public.

system to manage cases and conduct virtual hearings using secure video, audio, and telephone collaboration between justice stakeholders and the public. Flexibility both in retaining court workflows for a better experience, and in the service provided to the public for fewer trips to the courthouse.

both in retaining court workflows for a better experience, and in the service provided to the public for fewer trips to the courthouse. Scalability enabling courts to grow services over time and collaborate from anywhere.

enabling courts to grow services over time and collaborate from anywhere. Reporting and metrics on virtual room activity and attendance.

and metrics on virtual room activity and attendance. Imbedded AI transcription, e-signature, and fingerprint capture for corrections and justice applications.

AI transcription, e-signature, and fingerprint capture for corrections and justice applications. Unparalleled onboarding and ongoing support.

“Tyler is a clear technology leader in the public sector, while CourtCall has been serving courts of all sizes for 25 years. We’re honored to join forces with Tyler, building on our combined momentum to more broadly share the justice-centric advantages of the CourtCall platform,” said Bob Alvarado, attorney, CEO, and co-founder of CourtCall. “Recognizing the significance of convenience in a modern era, this partnership will result in improved and more rapid outcomes for those depending on justice, while meeting the needs of any court workflow,” said Alvarado.

“Our clients expect superior performance from Tyler and its justice partners every day,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Integrating the proven experience and innovation of CourtCall with our award-winning CMS on the state, county and local levels, coupled with e-filing and other solutions, will allow us to better serve our communities and empower every participant with efficient and effective access to justice. We believe that pathway includes remote and hybrid options, and we anticipate this partnership to make a significant impact.”

Coordinated efforts will also expand various service offerings in Corrections, Criminal Justice, and Virtual Public Counter to provide a full suite of remote services for both constituents and government agencies of all types.

About CourtCall

Since 1996, CourtCall has assisted hundreds of courts, thousands of judges and tens of thousands of attorneys and members of the public with their remote access requirements. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been saved and access to justice has been streamlined and expanded. CourtCall has generated tens of millions of dollars for courts and those they serve and has provided millions of dollars of free services to the indigent. State of the art, secure, telephonic and browser-based digital audio/video systems match the workflow needs of all judges. As there are no downloads with CourtCall, court networks, the networks of their justice partners and the networks of law firms, their clients and the public are not put at risk. CourtCall’s services can be in place in days, are equipment agnostic and can be adapted to meet the size and budget requirements of any court or administrative law tribunal. CourtCall is headquartered in Torrance, California and more information can be found at www.courtcall.com.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.