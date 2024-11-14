ProAmpac Partners with Worcester Polytechnic Institute to Drive Innovation and Talent Development

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to advance innovation and enhance people development within the company. Known worldwide for its project-based, experiential learning approach, WPI brings valuable real-world learning opportunities to ProAmpac through this partnership.

“As a WPI alum, I’m proud to offer students’ opportunities to apply their skills on real-world situations through senior capstone projects, research, and summer internships with ProAmpac,” said Scott Doughty, senior vice president of operational excellence. “This partnership provides WPI students with hands-on experience while delivering valuable solutions to ProAmpac, with the potential to develop future company leaders.”

In collaboration with WPI, this partnership strengthens ProAmpac’s focus on operational excellence. ProAmpac continues to challenge the status quo in packaging innovation, people development, and process optimization through active engagement with emerging talent.

“Together with ProAmpac, we are enabling a win-win partnership which enhances student learning while providing sustainable advancements and solutions to industry,” said David Ortendahl, Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships for WPI.

This extends ProAmpac’s university partnerships and exemplifies its’ dedication to fostering continuous improvement and developing the next generation of industry leaders. By integrating fresh perspectives and expertise from WPI students into its operations, ProAmpac reaffirms its commitment to innovation, high-performance packaging solutions, and advancing a collaborative culture focused on growth and excellence.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.