AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AES Global Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of AES Global Insurance Company (AGIC) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AGIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AGIC continues to demonstrate strong operating performance through its favorable underwriting results and from an inherently low expense structure. The ratings reflect AGIC’s sound risk management capabilities with a focus on sustaining improved capitalization, underwriting performance and conservative balance sheet strategies. As a single-parent captive for The AES Corporation (AES) [NYSE: AES], AGIC remains an integral extension of its parent’s overall risk management framework. Additionally, AES continually evaluates the use of AGIC for the group’s risk management objectives as they arise. The ratings also consider AGIC’s strategic importance to AES and the implied support provided by AES.

AGIC is wholly owned by AES, a Fortune 500 global energy company, which through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of generation, distribution and energy storage businesses that delivers safe, reliable and sustainable energy while helping organizations of all types in their clean energy transitions.

