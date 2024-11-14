Integrated Partners Expands with Dynamic Boston-Based Advisory Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving over $20 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced the launch of its latest affiliate partner, Boston-based Generation Capital Advisors (“GCA”).

Samuel Diarbakerly founded GCA to provide boutique private wealth management services, specializing in sophisticated tax, estate and investment strategies. The firm provides high-touch service to wealthy families and business owners, focusing on financial planning to structure and preserve wealth for seamless generational transfer. Diarbakerly spent nearly seven years as a wealth planner at Merrill Lynch earlier in his career. Most recently, he served as a private wealth advisor and senior vice president at Claro Advisors, splitting his time between the firm's Boston headquarters and Naples, Florida.

“I’ve always been driven to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of business,” said Diarbakerly. “I closely observed how Integrated supported other firms in doing the same, and I was genuinely impressed. They uphold the same level of service we hold ourselves to, which is why I was confident Integrated was the right choice for GCA when we sought a partner.”

Diarbakerly will continue to divide his time between Massachusetts and Florida while pursuing an aggressive growth trajectory. The 31-year-old plans to leverage Integrated's full suite of support services to provide a boutique experience for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and business owner clients. Diarbakerly is joined at GCA by Rex A. Berger, assistant vice president and private wealth manager, who leads the firm's holistic family office approach. He aligns families' financial goals with shared values, fostering unity and understanding across generations. Brandon Franco, senior private wealth relationship manager, completes the team.

“Sam embodies the type of growth-focused, career-driven, next-generation advisor we are primed to support here at Integrated,” added Robert Sandrew, chief growth officer at Integrated Partners. “I look forward to seeing the GCA team thrive as they collaborate with our business owner solutions team to develop the firm’s HNW and business owner client services.”

GCA will also benefit from Integrated’s strategic partnership with one of the industry’s foremost private wealth experts, Russ Alan Prince. Prince works alongside Integrated advisors, sharing insight from his extensive experience consulting with family offices and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. Diarbakerly and GCA equally plan to leverage The Integrated CPA Alliance program as they look to attract new clients and move upmarket while providing a holistic wealth management experience for all clients.

“We’ve seen young, ambitious, growth-minded advisors like Sam benefit greatly from access to our partnerships with centers of influence,” said John Pastore, executive vice president at Integrated Partners. “These partnerships will further enable him to deliver exceptional, holistic wealth management services to his clients, and we are pleased to support him on his journey of continued growth.”

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 212 advisors, 190+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. Integrated Partners does not provide legal or tax advice or services. Please consult a qualified legal or tax advisor regarding your specific situation.