Swingline® Unveils New Collaboration with Watercolor Artist & Designer Leah Bisch: The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality in Stapling

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swingline®, the iconic brand synonymous with innovation and quality in stapling solutions for nearly 100 years, proudly announces its latest collaboration with renowned artist Leah Bisch®. The partnership introduces a beautifully crafted line of metal staplers, featuring two new designs – Wildflowers and Tan Tiles - now available on Amazon and Swingline.com, and coming soon to Staples.com.

Known for combining utility with artistry, the Swingline collaboration with Leah Bisch elevates everyday office tools into statement pieces. Leah Bisch, a talented watercolor artist, hand letterer, and designer brings her signature blend of modern simplicity and vibrant floral maximalism to life in this collection. Leah Bisch® for Swingline® staplers feature organic, fresh designs that effortlessly enhance any workspace while providing the reliability and performance that Swingline has been delivering for a century.

Built with premium metal construction and a sleek gold-colored magazine, these staplers provide a seamless balance of style and durability. With a 20-sheet stapling capacity, the stapler holds 210 staples and features a helpful low-staple indicator, signaling when it's time for a refill. Designed for desktop use, these sturdy and stylish staplers are perfect for frequent stapling jobs and users who move between workspaces while maintaining a professional aesthetic.

“At Swingline, we’ve spent nearly 100 years perfecting the tools that power productivity in offices around the world,” said Brian Klein, Senior Manager at ACCO Brands. “This collaboration with Leah Bisch allows us to continue the legacy by offering a product that delivers both reliable functionality Swingline is known for and an elevated sense of personal style for today’s professional.”

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Swingline to bring my designs into workspaces in such a practical and beautiful way,” shared Leah Bisch. “My goal was to create pieces that combine artistry with everyday utility, offering a touch of style that enhances your workspace while delivering the performance you expect from Swingline.”

All Leah Bisch® for Swingline® Metal Staplers feature a limited 1-year warranty and 100% performance guarantee. Additionally, the Tan Tiles design is available on Target.com.

The Swingline® Story

Swingline® invents reliable tools for the way people work, wherever they work. With advanced engineering and a knack for ingenuity and style, every product we create can be trusted to deliver superior performance and quality, helping to move your greatest ideas forward. Whether used at work, home, or school; Swingline® products are Stylishly Engineered For Quality & Performance Since 1925.

About Leah Bisch®

Leah Bisch is a watercolor artist, hand letterer, and designer whose work bridges the gap between modern minimalism and rich floral expression. Drawing inspiration from the diverse Californian landscape, Leah’s art comes to life through fluid brushstrokes, creating elegant floral compositions that are both timeless and contemporary. For over ten years, Leah has collaborated with leading retailers such as Minted, Pottery Barn, Disney, and Target, expanding her offerings from stationery to home décor and beyond. Leah’s creative process unfolds in her home studio on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Southern California, where she finds daily inspiration in the natural beauty surrounding her.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.