Diamond Sports Group and Miami Marlins Reach Multi-Year Renewal of Local Television and Digital Rights Agreement

SOUTHPORT, Conn. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond”) and the Miami Marlins (the “Marlins”) today announced a new, multi-year market linear and digital rights agreement through which Diamond will continue as the Marlins’ exclusive local media partner.

Under the agreement, FanDuel Sports Network Florida will remain the home of the Marlins, broadcasting all games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows. Fans will be able to stream games and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials or purchasing a direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: “ The extension of our partnership with the Marlins reaffirms our commitment to producing and delivering high quality broadcasts to passionate baseball fans across South Florida and we are confident that we can provide the best value through our linear and digital framework.”

Bruce Sherman, Chairman and Principal Owner of the Miami Marlins, stated: “ We are excited to continue our partnership with Diamond and FanDuel Sports Network Florida as we work together to bring our fans closer to the team, deliver in-depth coverage of the club, and provide broad reach in South Florida. Today’s agreement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring our fans have access to watch Marlins Baseball.”

FanDuel Sports Network Florida is a joint venture part owned by entities affiliated with the Marlins. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., owns the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation's leading provider of local sports. Its 16 owned-and-operated RSNs include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The FanDuel Sports Network RSNs serve as the TV home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group also has a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.