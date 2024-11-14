Alterra IOS, ARCO Develop Charleston Industrial Outdoor Storage Site for Leading Liquid Bulk Services Provider

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterra IOS, a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 280 sites nationwide, today announced the partial delivery of a 21.6 usable acre industrial outdoor storage facility located in Charleston, South Carolina. The project was developed in partnership with ARCO, a nationally recognized real estate design and construction firm, and is a build-to-suit for tenant Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC, a leading national liquid bulk services provider.

The parcel is located close to major interstates and transportation hubs, including I-26, I-526 and the Charleston International Airport – providing connectivity to the entire market. The storage yard is just 15 miles from the Port of Charleston, the deepest port in the Southeast, and provides easy access to the newly developed Hugh Leatherman Terminal and Wando Watch Terminal. The property’s zoning also allows Heniff to stack ISO containers up to six levels high – maximizing site efficiency and exceeding the three-to-four stacking limit typical in the Charleston area.

“This site is one of our largest and the fact that the design supports six-high stacking for shipping containers makes it an extremely unique and desirable asset for a major transportation company like Heniff as they expand operations in the Charleston area,” said Charlie Totten, Senior Vice President at Alterra IOS. “We’re always eager to pursue opportunities that meet growing demand from national IOS tenants through thoughtfully designed, centrally located properties like 7101 Bryhawke, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the Charleston market, especially as the city’s port activity continues to flourish.”

Located at 7101 Bryhawke Circle, Heniff Transportation currently occupies 7.0 acres of the site and two accompanying warehouse buildings totaling 10,000 square feet. Following complete project delivery, the company will occupy 21.6 acres and 21,200 square feet of accompanying warehouse space in addition to its existing two buildings. Final completion of the project is expected in early 2025.

“This site’s combination of location, shop space, and stacking capabilities makes it an ideal facility to support Heniff’s full suite of operations, including tank cleaning, ISO shipping, rail transloading and more,” said Bob Heniff, Founder and CEO of Heniff Transportation Systems. “Our occupation of this property will enable us to better serve our customers across the Southeast and we’re proud to work alongside partners like Alterra and ARCO that have such a strong understanding of our business and the IOS landscape.”

The site features roughly 75,000 square yards of container storage space accompanied by 3,200 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of service and shop bay space. Heniff’s future tank cleaning operations, which require robust electrical service, water, water reclamation systems, and gas service, will be supported by the site’s shop space. The development also includes ample truck and trailer parking spaces and 16 drive-in doors with drive-through capabilities.

“The IOS market is continuously growing - supply is limited and recent surges of institutional capital into the space have made it an ideal time to invest in developing these assets,” said David Christel, Director of Operations at ARCO. “We’re thrilled to partner with Alterra and Heniff on this unique construction opportunity and look forward to supporting both companies as they enhance and expand operations in Charleston and across the East Coast.”

The companies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 13, which included remarks from Charlie Totten, Senior Vice President at Alterra IOS; Bob Heniff, Founder and CEO of Heniff Transportation Systems; Grant Fairvalley, Design/Build Project Manager at ARCO; and Brandon Hudson, North Charleston City Council Member District 8.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 280 properties across 30+ states as of Q3 2024. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through site selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.

About ARCO

ARCO is a nationally recognized design and construction firm offering comprehensive services for Fortune 500 companies across commercial construction and real estate. Our industrial team is committed to delivering excellence, having constructed over 184 million square feet of industrial facilities, including IOS, across the U.S. Over the past year, we’ve managed $2.9 billion in industrial projects under construction.

In recognition of our industry leadership, ARCO was named the #1 Industrial Warehouse/Distribution Builder in the 2024 ENR rankings for the 5th consecutive year. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional client experiences from start to finish, leveraging advanced design-build methodologies and deep industry expertise to exceed expectations.

About Heniff

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Heniff family of companies is North America’s premier leader in liquid bulk transportation services. Heniff operates approximately 2,000 tractors and 5,000 trailers through its network of over 100 locations with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, third-party logistics, and tank cleaning services. The company’s mission is to efficiently transport its customers' chemical and food grade products safely, securely and on-time, every time. From Heniff’s high-tech tracking and state-of-the-art technology systems to its professional drivers and responsive customer service team, everything it does is focused on providing effective solutions to its customers' complex supply chain challenges. For more information about the Company and its services, please visit www.heniff.com.