Nourish Offers Personalized Nutrition Support for Chronic Condition Management on LillyDirect

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nourish, the leading food-as-medicine platform, and LillyDirect, a digital healthcare experience for U.S. patients living with select chronic conditions, today announced a new way to help people build and sustain healthier habits. Nourish and LillyDirect have agreed to work together to provide accessible nutrition support, matching patients with insurance-covered registered dietitians (RDs). Including Nourish as an available resource highlights LillyDirect’s commitment to offering comprehensive well-being resources that drive better health outcomes.

Nourish’s platform and innovative RD-finder tool allows users to connect with dietitians specializing in chronic condition management, filtered by insurance coverage, location, specialty, language, and more. Users can work with an RD to create personalized nutrition plans and book virtual appointments tailored to their health conditions.

Proper nutrition is important for all, and even more so for those living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes or obesity. For those who may be on a medicine, getting enough protein and fiber, staying hydrated, while reducing processed foods, sugar, and alcohol are key for maintaining health. Personalized support and expert guidance from a Nourish registered dietitian can help people meet their personalized dietary needs and receive support to help achieve their long-term health goals.

“Nutrition plays a critical role in managing chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity, and personalized support from a registered dietitian can make all the difference in achieving lasting health improvements,” said Aidan Dewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourish. “We’re proud to be an available resource on LillyDirect to help make expert nutrition care more accessible for people managing these conditions, empowering them to take control of their health with expert guidance from our network of RDs.”

Through partnerships with major insurance providers like Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, United, and Medicaid, 94% of Nourish patients can access care with zero out-of-pocket costs, making high-quality nutrition care both affordable and accessible to consumers including LillyDirect users. Nourish’s approach goes beyond weight loss, focusing on addressing the underlying conditions that impact long-term health. As a result, 91% of patients report improved health, and 82% achieve their primary health goals. Additionally, Nourish patients have made significant lifestyle changes, such as tripling their daily intake of fruits and vegetables and increasing their weekly exercise by 2.5 times. Most importantly, nearly all patients report a deeper understanding of food and nutrition, which helps them sustain these positive changes over time.

About Nourish:

Nourish is the leading food as medicine platform with a mission to improve people’s health by making it easy to eat well. Nourish makes high-quality nutrition care accessible to all Americans. The company provides a comprehensive approach to wellness through personalized visits with registered dietitians, medically-tailored meal delivery, and an innovative mobile app. With thousands of dietitians in its network, Nourish enables patients to track their health progress, communicate with their RD, and receive meals designed for their specific dietary needs delivered to their doorstep. Through partnerships with major insurers including Aetna, Cigna, United, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, Medicaid, and more, 94% of Nourish patients are able to access care for $0 out-of-pocket. Nourish serves hundreds of thousands of patients across all 50 states and has also formed referral partnerships with physicians in large healthcare companies such as One Medical, Texas Oncology, and Dell Medical Center. Start your journey to better health at usenourish.com.

About LillyDirect:

LillyDirect is an end-to-end digital healthcare experience that offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, well-being resources, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines by third-party pharmacy providers.

LillyDirect seeks to provide patients with more choices to find care that works for them. Lilly evaluates potential healthcare vendors based on predefined criteria that prioritizes the quality of care, services offered, and alignment with our values. Our criteria for selecting healthcare providers includes quality of care, service offerings, ethical, regulatory, and legal compliance, geographical accessibility, and user experience feedback.

