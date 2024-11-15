Grass Valley Adds JPEG XS Support to AMPP, Powered by intoPIX FastTicoXS Technology, Enhancing Cloud-Based Live Production

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX, a leading developer of advanced compression solutions, today announced that its innovative JPEG XS software technology now powers the support of JPEG XS VSF TR-07 within Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP). This integration delivers industry-leading image quality, ultra-low latency, and low computing power requirements, enabling seamless and efficient live production workflows while utilizing cloud and on-premises infrastructures.

AMPP, Grass Valley’s microservices-based Media Processing ecosystem, offers a complete suite of media production tools—from Instant Replay and Multiviewers to a full Production Switcher. These tools can be easily selected from the AMPP App Store and can be deployed across a variety of microservices-based platforms, enabling users to instantly design and launch workflows on-premises, in the cloud, or in any hybrid configuration.

Valued partners like intoPIX contribute AMPP-native elements directly to this secure, high-performance environment.

The addition of JPEG XS VSF TR-07, with its unique blend of visually lossless video compression and ultra-low latency, empowers broadcasters and production professionals to deliver high-quality, live content to team members anywhere in the world. This capability not only meets the dynamic demands of modern viewers but also streamlines decentralized operations, delivering a sustainable, agile, and cost-effective production workflow.

Efficiency and Flexibility for Live Cloud Production

JPEG XS is renowned for maintaining image quality visually indistinguishable from the original while operating at significantly lower bitrates, using up to 10 times less bandwidth than uncompressed workflows, or even 20 times less using its latest JPEG XS Temporal Differential Coding (TDC recently released with the third edition of the standard. intoPIX’s JPEG XS software technology accomplishes this in milliseconds, without the s computational overhead of traditional codecs, making it ideal for cloud- and other microservices-based environments. This integration perfectly aligns with Grass Valley’s mission for AMPP, to support high-performance, scalable, and adaptable workflows for any production need, offering broadcasters a more efficient and streamlined pathway to the cloud.

“With more customers relying on AMPP for tier-one events in both cloud and on-premises environments, adding intoPIX’s JPEG XS support allows us to address the needs of latency-sensitive and bandwidth-sensitive applications seamlessly,” said Ian Fletcher, Chief Technology Officer at Grass Valley. “The compatibility of JPEG XS with both software and hardware solutions further reinforces AMPP’s adaptability and integration within existing hardware infrastructures, enabling an even wider scale of distributed workflows for our customers.”

This development represents a major advancement for cloud-based workflows, especially in live sports, news, and event production, allowing crews to collaborate on the same live production from any browser or control surface—where every millisecond counts. intoPIX’s optimized JPEG XS technology is developed to work efficiently on CPU resources, which minimizes the need for dedicated hardware. This enables broadcasters to deploy AMPP on virtually any cloud or microservices-based infrastructure, making high-quality, low-latency production more accessible and cost-effective.

Meet intoPIX and Grass Valley at interBEE 2024

intoPIX and Grass Valley are jointly exhibiting at interBEE 2024 in Japan this week on booth 7407. Attendees can learn more about the groundbreaking capabilities of JPEG XS VSF TR-07 within AMPP and discover how Grass Valley and intoPIX are transforming live production for the cloud era.

For more information, visit Grass Valley at www.grassvalley.com and intoPIX at www.intoPIX.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment industry market. We work with 90% of the world’s major media brands, enabling their live production centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms to be ever more productive with SaaS and hardware systems. Our solutions enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live content in the most profitable way.

From IP-native cameras to state-of-the-art software and hardware production and playout systems, we’re at the forefront of ground-breaking live media innovation. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances to create and move live content more efficiently and generate new revenue streams.

Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 65 years and is now part of Black Dragon Capital. Learn more at www.grassvalley.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software designed to handle more pixels, preserve video quality with zero latency, reduce costs and power consumption, and simplify storage and connectivity. Passionate about enhancing the image experience, we empower new imaging workflows and devices by enabling HD, 4K, and even 8K video at lower costs, replacing uncompressed video while ensuring the highest quality with the lowest latency. More info at www.intopix.com

