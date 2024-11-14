Arcitecta Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Offer Seamless Integration of Wasabi Cloud Storage into Data Workflows via a Single Unified View

BOULDER, Colo. & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced it has partnered with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, enabling organizations to seamlessly and transparently integrate Wasabi’s cloud storage into their workflows. Arcitecta’s flagship product, Mediaflux®, acts as a gateway, allowing users to access Wasabi cloud storage and all their data regardless of where it resides through one unified view to drive informed decision-making, greater insights and business value.

While integrating cloud storage into an organization’s workflow can offer many advantages, such as improved scalability, accessibility, and collaboration, it can be challenging with concerns around data security, compliance, migration, compatibility, performance, latency and data governance.

Data management across multiple environments presents more complexity. Storing data on-premises and in private or public clouds creates silos, making it difficult to have a unified view of the data. In addition, ensuring that data remains consistent and synchronized across different environments is complicated, especially when updates occur simultaneously in multiple locations.

Arcitecta addresses these issues, making it easy for organizations to integrate Wasabi’s cloud storage into workflows. The Wasabi cloud appears like any other storage managed by Mediaflux.

“Organizations need fast and easy access to their data and, for distributed workflows in particular, cloud storage is a great option,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and Founder of Arcitecta. “Our partnership with Wasabi enables customers to seamlessly store, manage and access their data from Wasabi’s cloud into their day-to-day workflows, all within a single, unified view and namespace. This ability allows them to leverage all of their data to accelerate decision-making, innovation, and ultimately achieve better business outcomes.”

Mediaflux enables customers to use any mix of storage technologies to best meet their requirements, whether on premises, in a public or private cloud, or a hybrid of both. Users have a global view of all data, no matter what storage it is on, with identity and policy-based access controls. Intelligent data placement and movement ensure that data is consistently available in the appropriate location and at the required time. Additionally, seamless data tiering enables cost-effective data storage, allowing users to optimize their storage and save money.

“Balancing storage costs with data security is crucial, especially as data becomes central to daily operations,” said Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Alliances and Partner Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. “Wasabi offers high-performance, secure cloud storage at a fraction of the cost of other providers, allowing a great hybrid strategy combining cloud with on-premises solutions. By integrating cloud storage with Mediaflux, organizations can optimize costs, enhance security and maintain control over their IT infrastructure.”

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the joint Mediaflux and Wasabi offering is predictable, transparent and straightforward, unlike other cloud and storage providers’ pricing structures. Mediaflux licensing is decoupled from the volume of data stored so organizations can affordably scale storage needs to hundreds of petabytes without the financial strain typically associated with such vast capacities. Wasabi customers only pay one low rate for capacity, with no hidden or egress fees.

The offering is available now and can be purchased through Arcitecta’s Mediaflux channels. Wasabi cloud storage can be purchased online at a per TB rate per month.

Resources

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2024 Arcitecta, Inc. All rights reserved.