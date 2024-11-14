RWS Helps Zoho to Reduce Localization Costs by 64% for Website and Product Documentation in 23 Languages

CHALFONT ST PETER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoho, the Chennai-headquartered global technology company, has significantly improved the quality of its translations, while reducing costs by 64%, by centralizing its website localization processes for non-English speaking markets with RWS. The turnaround time for translated content has also been reduced from 10 to 3 days, across 23 languages for its website content and product documentation.

Zoho, trusted by more than 100 million users globally, offers a range of products and services to help customers run their business more efficiently. Its customers include FedEx, Ikea, Philips and Amazon.

In 2017, Zoho turned to RWS to transform the way it localizes content across its website and product documentation – which took up to 10 days to translate. The company, which previously worked with a network of translation agencies and freelance translators, wanted to improve the consistency and quality of its customer-facing content in non-English speaking markets.

“RWS has helped us streamline our website content translation efforts for non-English speaking markets, providing us with swift turn-around times. Working with their team has been a great experience for us,” commented Arivuchelvan Panneerselvam, Member Leadership Staff, Zoho’s Creative Team.

RWS’s translation management system centralizes Zoho’s localization process. Content created within Zoho’s content management system is automatically routed to RWS’s language specialists, who translate content to the highest standards. The platform co-ordinates the entire translation supply chain, ensuring the deadlines are met and that content is error-free, consistent and culturally nuanced.

“Zoho has always been at the forefront of innovation and has built a solid reputation for delivering the highest standards to its customers,” said Amanda Newton, President of Global Content Services at RWS. “Its traditional translation processes have been replaced with a centralized localization strategy, underpinned by our AI-enabled technology, services and people, ensuring that it will continue to deliver quality content and uniform brand messaging across 23 languages.”

Click here to read the case study.

