Cybever and Cloud Zeta Partner to Build an AI-Powered 3D Content Creation Platform Supporting End-to-End Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybever, a pioneering leader in AI-driven 3D world-building, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Cloud Zeta, the premier cloud-based collaboration platform for storing and sharing 3D data. Together, they will co-develop the first comprehensive web-based platform for creating, modifying, and sharing immersive 3D worlds. This collaborative effort, which will open up for wide public availability in Q1 2025, aims to accelerate the cross-industry adoption of AI-powered tools by empowering creators across every industry sector to produce highly interactive and detailed 3D environments with unprecedented speed and affordability.

The new platform combines Cybever’s AI-powered world-building capabilities with Cloud Zeta’s expertise in data infrastructure and OpenUSD-focused 3D data management. Cloud Zeta’s 3D Data Cloud handles the complexities of hosting, rendering, and streaming 3D worlds, allowing Cybever to deliver AI-driven automation in layout and asset placement. This integrated, end-to-end solution overcomes traditional time and resource investment barriers, providing all creators with an accessible and cost-effective platform for 3D world creation.

“We are building a transformative enabler that will provide brands and creators across every industry with the tools to build 3D worlds affordably,” said Cecilia Shen, CEO and co-founder of Cybever. “This platform will unlock new opportunities across industry sectors by democratizing 3D world creation, just as social media democratized video content and expanded the reach of interactive digital experiences.”

Built on OpenUSD, this co-development effort also aligns with Cybever and Cloud Zeta’s shared commitment to strategic collaboration with 3D creator ecosystems at every level, from startups to industry leaders. The OpenUSD standard is one that has been embraced by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Epic Games, Autodesk, and Apple. With widespread support and cross-platform flexibility, Cybever and Cloud Zeta are working to ensure that their jointly developed platform is built to further advancements in AI-driven world creation and interactive 3D experiences.

“Our platform is purpose-built to tackle core 3D data challenges like web-based rendering and data validation,” said Egor Yusov, CTO of Cloud Zeta. “With OpenUSD at the foundation, we offer creators a fully compatible, web-accessible infrastructure that allows Cybever’s AI to scale and meet the needs of cross-industry creators.”

The aim of both companies is to set a new benchmark with scalable, end-to-end, web-based 3D world creation that makes the traditionally costly and complex tools used in blockbuster Hollywood and video game projects accessible for a wider range of use cases. Together, Cybever and Cloud Zeta are committed to building a future where immersive 3D environments are accessible to all creators and across a diverse range of applications – including digital twin development, virtual production, and the fast iteration of ideas at the prototype stage – regardless of budget or technical background.

Co-founded in 2022 by Cecilia Shen and Jie Yang, Cybever is on a mission to deliver AI-supported 3D world creation capabilities that empower and supercharge creativity. The company’s content development platform generates 3D environments with an intuitive sketchpad interface that is approachable for users at every skill level. Each world is then populated with assets that the AI smartly retrieves from Cybever’s marketplace partners, resulting in detailed environments that additionally boost discoverability for individual asset creators.

Cloud Zeta is a cloud-based collaboration platform where creators are able to store, build, and share 3D data. At the foundation is a project-based 3D asset management system that features a lightweight, cross-platform graphics engine and supports multi-user editing. The company was founded in 2024 by Magic Leap veterans Jiwen Cai and Egor Yusov.

About Cybever

Cybever is a leading platform in AI-driven 3D world creation, automating asset retrieval, generation, and placement to help creators build immersive environments. Cybever’s mission is to make 3D world creation accessible to all, whether for games, virtual experiences, or digital storytelling.

About Cloud Zeta

Cloud Zeta is the 3D Data Cloud, providing a robust infrastructure to host, discover, and process 3D worlds with a strong focus on OpenUSD compatibility. Its platform offers creators a unified space for building, storing, and sharing 3D environments at scale, transforming how immersive experiences are created and delivered.