Untether AI and Vertical Data Join Forces to Revolutionize AI-Centric Modular Data Centers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Untether AI®, a leader in energy-efficient AI inference acceleration, today announced its partnership with Vertical Data, recognized for its cutting-edge infrastructure solutions that enhance computing capabilities at the source of data generation. This collaboration aims to advance modular and portable data center solutions, enabling faster, more secure, and highly efficient AI-driven computing.

Untether AI’s industry-leading AI inference accelerators, including the high-performing speedAI®240 Slim accelerator card, will now be integrated with Vertical Data’s flexible infrastructure. The collaboration serves industries that demand optimized bandwidth usage and real-time AI processing, such as smart cities, telecommunication, and edge computing environments. By working together, Untether AI and Vertical Data will bring high-performance, low-latency AI processing closer to where critical data is produced, reducing latency and enhancing real-time decision-making capabilities.

“Teaming up with Vertical Data allows us to further our mission of making AI more accessible and efficient by scaling through co-located edge datacenters,” said Bob Beachler, VP of Product at Untether AI. “With Vertical Data’s modular solutions and our accelerators, we’re setting the stage for a new generation of portable data centers that can unlock the true potential of AI-driven computing.”

“Collaborating with Untether AI marks a significant milestone in our mission to reshape the on-premises and co-located edge computing landscape,” said Hamid Djam, Head of Technology at Vertical Data. “This partnership enables us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that empower businesses to maximize the potential of their data through faster processing and improved efficiency.”

Visit Us at SC24!

Untether AI and Vertical Data will be exhibiting at the SuperComputing 2024 tradeshow to showcase the benefits of their joint solutions. Join us at the Untether AI booth #708 to learn more about how our combined technologies can revolutionize AI at the edge.

About Vertical Data

Vertical Data is at the forefront of edge computing innovation, providing cutting-edge infrastructure and services designed to bring powerful computing capabilities closer to where data is generated. Focused on enhancing performance, reducing latency, and optimizing efficiency, Vertical Data empowers organizations to deploy AI inferencing workloads, optimize bandwidth usage, and ensure secure data processing. More information can be found at https://www.verticaldata.io/

About Untether AI

Untether AI® provides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its At-Memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology speedAI® devices, acceleration cards, and its imAgine® Software Development Kit. More information can be found at www.untether.ai.

