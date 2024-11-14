TurnOnGreen Works with the Goleta Water District to Expand Its Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for Fleet Vehicles

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), today announced the initiation of an electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure project with the Goleta Water District (“GWD”) in Goleta, California. The first phase of the project, slated to be completed in 2024, will feature multiple EVP1100 48 amp/11 KW, Level 2, high-powered networked EV charging stations capable of providing 35-40 miles of range per hour of charging. The GWD will utilize TurnOnGreen network subscription services to manage EV chargers remotely, track vehicle state of charge, and use route planning features to optimize fleet vehicles' range and recharging time.

“We are proud to work with the Goleta Water District to provide affordable, dependable, and customizable fleet EV charging services that will meet the unique needs of their facility and operators,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “As of this year, all public agencies in California are required to replace a portion of their aging internal combustion fleet vehicles with zero-emission vehicles to comply with state regulations. These state mandates will help reduce the carbon footprint of public agencies, while at the same time reducing maintenance and refueling costs allowing organizations like the GWD more budget flexibility.”

Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized, “Providing custom fleet charging services to large organizations like the Goleta Water District is a critical part of the Company’s growth strategy.” Mr. Khon added, “We are committed to providing our expertise in the field of electric vehicle infrastructure planning to public agencies in order to support their transition to zero-emission electric mobility.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s EV charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.