JCPenney Partners with Celebrity Hairstylist Larry Sims for Exclusive Salon Experience: SimStyled

Sims has curated an eight-look styling menu for JCPenney Salon based on popular hairstyles worn by Gabrielle Union on the red carpet. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Larry Sims, one of Hollywood's most sought-after hairstylists, to launch a special salon experience just in time for the holidays: SimStyled. Beginning November 18, this service will be available at select JCPenney Salons in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets, bringing curated textured-hair celebrity styles worn by Gabrielle Union within reach for America’s families.

For years, consumers have turned to their stylists with photos of celebrity runway hairstyles, only to discover that achieving those looks can be challenging. With SimStyled, JCPenney is transforming the beauty experience by having Larry Sims curate his most iconic high-fashion styles and training salon technicians to recreate them. This innovative initiative makes red carpet-worthy hairstyles for textured hair accessible, empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence.

“Larry Sims is not just a talented stylist; he embodies the essence of creativity and cultural connection that JCPenney stands for,” said Lisa Green, vice president of Salon & Beauty at JCPenney. “This partnership represents our commitment to providing exceptional beauty experiences to help our customers discover and celebrate their unique styles at a value.”

Sims’ passion for hairstyling began when he was a back-up dancer for Missy Elliot where he found himself developing different hairstyles for the dancers. After completing his cosmetology training at Pivot Point International, the connections he made while on tour eventually led him to create stunning hairstyles for celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Gabrielle Union.

“Growing up in the Chicago area, JCPenney was a staple for my family’s fashion essentials, so collaborating with them now feels like a natural fit,” said Larry Sims. “I’m excited to bring the SimStyled method using the Flawless by Gabrielle Union line to JCPenney, where my goal is to make beautiful hairstyles accessible to everyone.”

The SimStyled method focuses on expertly creating red carpet-worthy hairstyles in two hours or less at an affordable price. The styling menu will feature a variety of eight textured hair looks, utilizing products from Flawless by Gabrielle Union, all personally curated by Larry Sims.

Styles, Pricing and Product

Styles & Pricing:

She’s Wavy, Modern Marcel, Waving on the Red Carpet and Bodied My Chop — $78 & up

Straight to the Point and Bold Bantus — $72 & up

Fresh & Fierce and Illusion Diffusion — $42 & up

$30 & up, $24 & up Key Products: Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Cowash Cleansing Conditioner, 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner, 5 Butter Miracle Masque, Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque, Hydrating Curl Refresher Spray, Defining Curl Cream, Elongating Custard, Smoothing Blow-dry Cream, Shine Enhancing Heat Protectant Spray, Restoring Exotic Oil, Repairing Edge Control and Styling Glaze

For those wanting to recreate their looks at home, the Flawless by Gabrielle Union X JCP collection will be available in store and on jcpenney.com.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.jcpenney.com/m/simstyled-for-jcpenney or contact your local JCPenney Salon.

