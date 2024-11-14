HITN-TV Partners with South Florida PBS to Bring "From Fear to Hope: The HIV & AIDS Journey" to Hispanic Audiences Nationwide

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN-TV, the nation's leading Spanish-language public broadcaster, is proud to announce a partnership with South Florida PBS to bring the documentary "From Fear to Hope: The HIV & AIDS Journey" in the Spanish language to Hispanic audiences nationwide.

The powerful documentary chronicles the decades-long fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic. "From Fear to Hope" explores the personal stories, medical breakthroughs, and ongoing research that have shaped the journey, from the early days of crisis in the 1980s to the life-saving medical advancements that transformed HIV/AIDS into a treatable condition.

Today, there are over 1.2 million people living with HIV in the United States, including 316,900 who identify as Hispanic or Latino. Communities of color, including Hispanic and Latino populations, have been consistently impacted by the HIV/AIDS crisis at disproportionate rates. Despite Hispanic/Latino people making up only 19% of the total U.S. population, they accounted for 31% of new HIV diagnoses in 2022 and are estimated to represent 26% of people living with HIV nationwide.

"HITN is committed to creating content that empowers and informs the Hispanic community on critical health issues, especially as we continue to see disproportionate impacts of HIV/AIDS within our communities," said Erika Vogt, Director of Programming and Acquisitions at HITN. "We are honored to partner with South Florida PBS to bring this important documentary to Spanish-speaking audiences across the country, expanding access to this powerful story of resilience and hope."

“From Fear to Hope: The HIV & AIDS Journey" will be dubbed into Spanish by HITN-TV, ensuring that the documentary’s inspiring message and educational insights reach an even broader audience. The Spanish-language version is scheduled to air on HITN-TV in early 2025.

“As a mission-driven organization, South Florida PBS is honored to partner with HITN to bring “From Fear to Hope: The HIV & AIDS Journey” to Spanish-speaking communities across the nation. This powerful documentary offers an opportunity to connect, inform, and inspire resilience in the face of an epidemic that has impacted so many lives, particularly within our Hispanic communities. By sharing these stories and insights in Spanish, we aim to broaden awareness and encourage a deeper understanding of HIV/AIDS, extending the impact of decades of advocacy, research, and community support,” stated South Florida PBS President and CEO Dolores Fernandez Alonso.

About HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

About South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement