Rubrik to Support Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

In today's digital landscape, where data is the lifeblood of any business, securing and protecting virtualized environments is paramount. Organizations must protect their applications and infrastructure with complete cyber resilience as they evaluate solutions for modernizing their hypervisors. Today, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, designed to support Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Rubrik Security Cloud. General availability is expected in early 2025.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs' State of Data Security: Measuring Your Data's Risk, attackers tried to affect the backups in 96% of attacks and were at least partially successful in 74% of those reported attempts.

Rubrik Security Cloud, using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, is designed to help organizations more easily migrate and protect virtual machines (VMs) and applications running on a trusted, more consistent, and comprehensive application platform. This collaboration aims to deliver a secure, optimized solution to help simplify cyber resilience, provide faster data recovery, and enhance the reliability of the overall IT infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with Red Hat reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers' virtualized environments and cyber-proofing their virtual machines,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. “With capabilities that can proactively secure data, stay resilient against cyberattacks, and safeguard business continuity, Rubrik Security Cloud is a perfect match for organizations running virtual machines and applications on the trusted application platform, Red Hat OpenShift.”

Rubrik's support for OpenShift Virtualization aims to empower organizations with a unified platform where their virtualized environments can better protect data, automate protection, backup and help users access data faster, simplifying the complexity of data protection and recovering what data they need when they need it. Furthermore, the solution is designed to enable organizations to streamline their data management workflows by defining and applying a single service level agreement policy globally and providing greater consistency across data centers, clouds, and SaaS applications.

Flexibility to Modernize at Your Own Pace

OpenShift Virtualization is a feature of Red Hat OpenShift that allows users to run and manage VMs alongside container workloads in a unified platform. This integration simplifies the management of both VMs and containers, providing a more consistent and cohesive environment for deploying, scaling and orchestrating applications. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization also includes migration toolkit for virtualization, which helps businesses migrate VMs at scale with the ability to more easily access workloads running on VMs while developing new cloud-native applications. Additionally, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provides additional efficiency for large-scale migrations, offering a smoother and automated transition.

“As part of a comprehensive hybrid cloud application platform, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers a streamlined path to infrastructure modernization for organizations to more easily build and deploy applications at scale,” said Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat. “We are pleased to collaborate with Rubrik to allow OpenShift Virtualization customers access to the backup and resiliency services Rubrik provides.”

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com

