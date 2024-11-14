InvestCloud to Partner with Evoke Advisors to Transform Their Digital Experience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, announced a strategic partnership with Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) Evoke Advisors (Evoke) to transform their digital experience. With InvestCloud’s Client Experience, Evoke's clients, prospects, and third-party intermediaries will benefit from a significantly elevated and differentiated branded experience that features powerful, data-driven visualizations catering to the firm’s exclusive clientele.

As the top-ranked firm on Forbes’ 2024 list of “America's Top RIA Firms” and one of the largest RIAs in Los Angeles, managing over $25 billion in assets (as of 9/30/2024), Evoke strives to set a high standard for serving institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals and families.*** Integrating Evoke’s existing solutions, including Addepar, into InvestCloud’s leading digital wealth management platform will enable Evoke to drive growth and operational efficiency while further enhancing and extending the high level of service their clients have come to expect. This strategic approach supports stronger client retention while enabling long-term organic and inorganic growth.

“We are excited to partner with Evoke, renowned for its exceptional client service and industry-leading advisors,” said Kapin Vora, President, Digital Wealth North America at InvestCloud. “Together, we’re delivering a client-first digital platform that redefines how advisors interact with their clients and prospects. We are empowering Evoke to personalize clients’ digital experience, enhance relationships, and ultimately drive organic growth through a prospect experience featuring personalized, curated content.”

The partnership will focus on delivering an elevated experience for clients, prospects, and third-party intermediaries through a unified technology platform that deepens client relationships and drives operational efficiency. The platform will provide clients with access to their financial data, use of a secure document vault, mobile access, intermediary access privileges, and an enhanced prospect experience.

“Our partnership with InvestCloud is pivotal in our strategy to deliver an elevated client experience,” said Jane Eagle, President and Chief Financial Officer at Evoke. “As the demand for streamlined access to financial information continues to rise, this collaboration merges Evoke’s current technology solutions with InvestCloud's platform to enhance our growth and streamline operations. The platform will strengthen our ability to retain clients as well as reinforce the exceptional service our clients have come to trust.”

With a focus on creating a Wealth Connected™ ecosystem, InvestCloud’s deep expertise in building seamless, integrated financial experiences will help Evoke differentiate itself from competitors and solidify its status as a market leader in digital wealth management.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud, a global leader in wealth technology, aspires to enable a smarter financial future. Driving the digital transformation of the wealth management industry, the company serves a broad array of clients globally, including Wealth and Asset Managers, Wirehouses, Banks, RIAs, and Insurers. In terms of scale, the company’s clients represent more than 40 percent of the $132 trillion of total assets globally. As a leader in delivering personalization and scale across advisory programs, including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA), the company is committed to the success of its clients. By equipping and enabling advisors and their clients with connected technology, enhanced intelligence, and inspired experiences, InvestCloud delivers leading digital wealth management and financial planning solutions, complemented by a dynamic data warehouse, which scale across the complete wealth continuum. In 2024, InvestCloud was named a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, a proof point of the company’s commitment to innovation and client success. Headquartered in the United States, InvestCloud serves clients around the world.

About Evoke Advisors

Evoke Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2019, currently manages $25.3 billion† in AUM, and was ranked #1 on Forbes' "America's Top RIA firms" list in 2022*, 2023** and 2024.*** Among other service offerings, Evoke, and its team of experienced entrepreneurs and investors, provides holistic and personalized financial planning and discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory services to a variety of clients.

