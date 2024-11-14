Globalstar Wins Terrestrial Authority in Mexico

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar”), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, today announced that Mexico’s Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (“IFT”) has notified Globalstar’s subsidiary in Mexico, Mobile Satellite Services Mexico S. De R.L. DE C.V., that it is the winning bidder in the public Auction #13 (Licitación No. IFT-13) regarding the Complementary Terrestrial Service of the Mobile Satellite Service in the frequencies 2483.5 to 2495 MHz in Mexico.

After paying the bid amount to complete the regulatory process, Globalstar will receive the 10-year terrestrial authorization from the IFT.

Globalstar appreciates the time and effort that the dedicated members of the IFT devoted to ensuring the successful completion of this auction process.

About Globalstar

