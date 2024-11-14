Viamedia Signs Four New Service Providers, Empowering Local Businesses in Key Markets With Advanced Advertising Solutions

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the country’s largest independent advertising digital and linear rep firm, today announced it has signed agreements to manage advertising sales for four new service providers, expanding its reach across Tennessee, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia.

Viamedia will manage advertising sales operations for Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) in Tennessee, MTCO in Illinois, Cunningham Telephone & Cable in Kansas and Hart Telephone Company in Georgia. Viamedia aims to drive local economic growth by equipping businesses in Chattanooga, Peoria-Bloomington, Wichita, Greenville and nearby areas with targeted, impactful advertising across various platforms to maximize reach and effectiveness.

Viamedia’s continued expansion underscores its growing influence in local advertising, managing sales and operations for 76 cable operators across 65 of the top designated market areas (DMAs) nationwide. Viamedia’s technology delivers a seamless ad experience, from targeted linear TV spots to integrated digital campaigns, offering unparalleled transparency, performance insights and audience engagement.

“These new partners expand our reach into key markets, enabling us to support local businesses with advanced advertising platforms that were previously beyond their grasp,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “By combining our cutting-edge technology with the dedication these providers have to their communities, we’re making a meaningful impact on local economies and strengthening the connections between businesses and their customers across multiple regions.”

Viamedia offers comprehensive operational management of all aspects of the advertising sales business, including regional and national sales, with the companies it collaborates with. Viamedia’s full-service partnerships include immediate deployment of sales tools, training, research, automation and marketing, along with a specialized sales management team focused on efficiently selling fractionalized market shares with multi-platform insertion capabilities.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 65 markets nationwide, aggregating all types of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. Its mission in a fractured media market is to make advertising easy. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

About SVEConnect

SVEConnect, powered by Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, is a not-for-profit fiber broadband company offering high-speed internet, phone and television programming to Marion County, Tennessee members.

About MTCO

MTCO installed its own 75-mile Fiber-Optic Link between its offices in Metamora and Marseilles. It advances on to the Chicago area to enhance our network for cutting-edge services, content, and bandwidth needs. We continue to expand our fiber optic footprint throughout our service areas to deliver the innovative solutions our customers expect.

About Cunningham Telephone & Cable

Serving the Republic and Solomon Valley areas for over 75 years, Cunningham Telephone & Cable is dedicated to providing high quality service to our customers. We are a local, independently owned company providing telecommunications services to much of Mitchell, Cloud, Republic and Jewell counties in North Central Kansas. Whether it is telephone, internet or video service, our trained staff will help take care of your needs. With headquarters in Glen Elder and branch offices in Beloit, Belleville and Concordia, our local offices and staff provide cutting-edge technology and fast, dependable service.

About Hart Telephone Company

Hart Telephone Company, based in Hartwell, Georgia, is a trusted provider of high-quality telecommunications services dedicated to connecting the communities of Hart County and the surrounding areas. Since its founding in 1903, Hart Telephone Company has focused on delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions, including telephone, internet, and other communication services for both residential and business customers.