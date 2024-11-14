Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Partners with Instacart to Launch a Virtual Storefront to Support the Health and Well-Being of People Living with Diabetes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), an organization dedicated to developing and rapidly applying the most promising research to treat and cure people living with diabetes, today announced a partnership with Instacart Health, an initiative of Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, that aims to improve nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. As part of the partnership, the DRIF today launched a custom Virtual Storefront that features metabolically healthy food, selected specifically for people managing or caring for loved ones with diabetes. The new DRIF Virtual Storefront on Instacart can be accessed at www.instacart.com/store/hub/ich_diabetes_essentials_dri.

“Not only are we committed to finding a cure for diabetes by researching cure-focused therapies and conducting clinical trials, but we also have an extended education team that is dedicated to serving the diabetes community by providing valuable resources,” said Maddison Saalinger, MS, RD/LDN, CDCES, a registered and licensed dietitian and diabetes educator at the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “We believe strongly that nutrition management along with lifestyle is the cornerstone that gives people with diabetes the power to lead their healthiest life possible. Through our partnership with Instacart Health, we aim to help people with diabetes navigate dietary restrictions, save time grocery shopping, adopt healthier habits and encourage better nutrition.”

The DRI’s Education and Nutrition Services team works to empower people with diabetes to feel confident about their nutrition choices and motivate them to reach their health goals. The team helps people select better foods, read nutrition labels, use measuring tools and understand how certain foods can affect the body differently. Through this partnership, people with diabetes and their loved ones will be able to shop for and order nutritious food from trusted local grocers and have it conveniently delivered to their home via Instacart.

“Nutrition is essential to health and wellness, and Instacart connects more than 98% of U.S. households with fresh and nutritious groceries from trusted retailers. With Instacart Health, we’re making expert nutrition advice shoppable, and through our partnership with the DRIF, we’re offering a convenient tool that helps people managing diabetes find nutritionist-recommended foods that support their health goals,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president and general manager of Instacart Health. “This new Virtual Storefront empowers those living with diabetes to make informed, health-conscious food choices from home, making healthy choices easier and more accessible.”

To learn more, visit the DRIF Virtual Storefront on Instacart at www.instacart.com/store/hub/ich_diabetes_essentials_dri.

About the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF)

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.

The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.

DRI Foundation donors support researchers with funding necessary to initiate critical cure-focused research, thus better positioning our scientists to compete for additional research funding. Donor support is also an important source of bridge funding, which researchers utilize to cover funding gaps and to accelerate the translation of novel research into transformational therapies for patients. Private philanthropic support is the backbone of the DRI’s ability to innovate. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.