Manduka Partners with SuperCircle to Launch Industry’s First End of Life Program for Yoga Mats

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manduka®, creators of high performance yoga gear and the #1 choice of yoga teachers worldwide, announced today a yoga mat recycling program with SuperCircle, the textile recycling platform powering circularity for the world’s leading retail brands. This will mark the first responsible end of life yoga mat program in the market, closing the loop for yoga mat production and manufacturing.

On November 15, customers will be able to start recycling any yoga mat, in any condition, at manduka.supercircle.world. With a prepaid label accessible through the site they can send in any pre-loved yoga mat and receive a 20% discount off their next Manduka purchase. Mats will then be responsibly recycled into component parts, ensuring nothing is ever sent to the landfill or abroad.

“The rise in participation of yoga and meditation has created a demand for more sustainable consumption and disposal practices in the yoga retailer space,” said Pamela Levine, CEO Manduka. “For over 25 years Manduka has pushed boundaries in sustainable innovation through sourcing, manufacturing and Lifetime Guaranteed durability, leaving behind the smallest footprint we can with our products. Now, we are solving the end of life challenge for yoga mats, keeping them out of landfills where they can take 100+ years to break down creating further damage to our planet. We are thrilled to partner with SuperCircle in this mission towards a more circular economy.”

“We are delighted to partner with Manduka on the first nationwide yoga mat recycling program, a huge step forward towards our aim of diverting 1 billion+ textiles from landfills by 2030,” said Chloe Songer, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperCircle. “It’s an honor to do so with Manduka, a brand synonymous with sustainable innovation, and with their vast yoga community, who we are excited to engage in a program that allows us all, in line with the ethos of the practice, to take individual action for collective impact.”

Depending on the material composition of the yoga mats traded in, some mats will be componentry-to-componentry recycled, the gold-standard in recycling—where mats are processed into their component parts, such as rubber and EVA, and utilized in new products, including yoga mats and more. Those that cannot be componentry-to-componentry recycled will be open-loop recycled into best-in-class upcycling or downcycling projects with a strict 5+ year extension-of-life minimum, becoming things like rubber mats and resurfacing material for new construction projects.

Manduka is known for making conscious decisions in all aspects of its business including zero-waste and emissions free manufacturing, sourcing of natural and recycled materials for its gear and apparel, and designing mats that are built to last a lifetime. The recycling program with SuperCircle is the next step in Manduka’s roadmap to bring sustainability to a level not yet reached in the industry.

To learn more visit manduka.supercircle.world.

About Manduka

Manduka was founded in 1997 with the simple idea that a better yoga mat could make a world of difference. For generations, Manduka has revolutionized the yoga space by providing purposefully crafted products that enable a more joyful practice, whatever that looks like for you. The brand's name pays homage to the Mandukasana, a challenging, thought-provoking, and freeing pose that inspires joy, laughter, and simplicity. Their loyal community of teachers, yogis and enthusiasts have been cultivated by the quality, intentionality, durability, and performance of their Mats and yoga accessories. Their unparalleled craftsmanship and sustainability efforts remain celebrated widely in wellness communities throughout the world. From their teacher-recommended PRO Series Mat to their Free Online Yoga Classes, Manduka is on a mission to inspire daily practice in all its modern forms for those seeking connection to self and humbly works in service of the community. Practice On.

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

About SuperCircle

SuperCircle is a full-stack textile waste management platform that captures apparel, footwear, accessories, home & health textiles, and sports equipment everywhere they fall out of the supply chain and recycles them for a second-life. SuperCircle leverages proprietary technology and operating systems to maximize next-life outcomes, with an industry leading proportion of textiles collected going into fiber-to-fiber recycling, and never sent abroad or to landfills—ever. SuperCircle works with some of the world’s best brands, retailers, and producers, including J.Crew, UNIQLO, Reformation, and more to offer both front-end solutions enabling consumers to trade-in old textiles, as well as back-end offerings collecting fabric scraps, excess inventory, damages, and unsaleable returns. SuperCircle is on a mission to end the textile waste crisis and has recycled over 2 million garments to date. For more information, please visit supercircle.world.