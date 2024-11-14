ECS Partners With NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, an IT systems integrator focused on data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation solutions, and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has formed a strategic partnership with the National Security Agency's (NSA) Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC). This partnership will enable ECS to leverage the NSA's Threat Intelligence Collaboration service to strengthen the security posture of its customers across the U.S. defense industrial base (DIB).

Through this partnership, ECS aims to enhance threat detection and response capabilities by integrating non-public, DIB-specific threat intelligence into ECS' existing cybersecurity operations. By collaborating with the NSA, ECS will enhance protection against sophisticated cyber threats targeting critical defense systems.

"We are honored to partner with the NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center," said ECS Chief Information Officer Steve Hittle. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions that safeguard our nation's critical assets."

ECS is a leader in cybersecurity services covering risk management, engineering, zero trust architecture, and security operations services that include AI capabilities for enhanced threat intelligence and prioritized remediation. ECS helps to secure some of the nation’s most critical defense systems. The company’s Army Endpoint Security Solution, for example, is a managed security service that protects 800,000 U.S. Army endpoints from 1.5 million malicious events per month.

The NSA CCC is how NSA scales intel-driven cybersecurity through open, collaborative partnerships. The CCC works with industry, interagency, and international partners, including ECS, to harden the U.S. DIB, operationalize NSA’s unique insights on nation-state cyber threats, jointly create mitigations guidance for emerging activity and chronic cybersecurity challenges, and secure emerging technologies.

The DIB encompasses a wide range of organizations critical to national security. Due to the highly sensitive information and advanced technologies these organizations handle, they are prime targets for sophisticated threat actors seeking to gain a military advantage. Throughout 2024, ECS has identified a surge in cyberattacks targeting the DIB — from ransomware campaigns and vulnerability exploits to supply chain compromises and insider threats.

Hittle concluded, “As geopolitical tensions escalate, the importance of securing the DIB has become even more critical. ECS leverages advanced technologies, including AI-powered solutions, to deliver robust defensive capabilities that empower our customers to counteract increasingly advanced and persistent cyber threats.”

About ECS

ECS, a key segment of ASGN Incorporated, is a trusted IT systems integrator serving government agencies. ECS provides modern digital solutions that enable fast and efficient decision making and support the effective execution of government agency operations.

ECS’ leading-edge AI, cybersecurity, and open data management solutions boost collaboration, innovation, and worker productivity, improve employee and customer experiences, and protect critical agency data and assets. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

